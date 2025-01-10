This Is Exclusive: Sambhal Truth To Come Out After Arnab's Interview Sets The National Agenda

The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered a fresh investigation into the 1978 Sambhal riots, a tragic incident that claimed 184 lives and left the city under curfew for two months. Authorities have been instructed to complete their findings and submit a report within seven days.

The move follows a letter written on December 17 by MLC Shrichand Sharma, urging the government to reopen the case. Acting on this request, Home Secretary Satyendra Pratap Singh took swift action on January 6, directing Sambhal SP Krishna Kumar Bishnoi to expedite the inquiry and ensure the report is filed promptly.

The investigation has been entrusted to Additional SP Shreesh Chandra, with Sambhal District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya appointing administrative officials to facilitate a comprehensive joint probe into the decades-old case.