This Is Exclusive: Cong Leader Sandeep Dikshit's Big Interview Amid INDI power Tussle | Cong Vs AAP

Senior Delhi Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit, currently embroiled in a political clash with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alongside party colleague Ajay Maken, questioned the reason behind AAP's sharp criticism of him. Arvind Kejriwal's AAP, which has governed Delhi for a decade, has demanded action against Ajay Maken over remarks concerning former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit. While no such action has been sought against Sandeep Dikshit, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi accused him of being a "BJP stooge" and claimed he was funded by the BJP. Responding to the allegations, Dikshit told reporters, “I don't know what I have done that has scared them so much. They have nothing else to say, so what will they say?” Criticizing AAP’s narrative, he added, "What does 'B-team' mean? Show me one instance where the BJP lost because of AAP. It is Congress they defeat everywhere.