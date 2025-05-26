This Is Exclusive: India's Gift To Afghanistan, Shahtoot Dam | Pakistan Spy Network Busted

This Is Exclusive: A construction site, yes but also a symbol of changing power dynamics in South Asia. More importantly, it’s a lifeline for a nation yearning for stability and self-sufficiency. In war-torn Afghanistan, where both water and peace have been scarce, a new structure is taking shape on the Kabul River and it could transform everything. The Shahtoot Dam, fully funded by India at $236 million, represents more than just water management. It embodies influence, alliances, and a strategic presence in a region where every drop of water holds geopolitical significance. While India presents it as a gift a gesture of friendship and development Pakistan views it as a potential lever to control a crucial resource. Once completed, the dam will supply drinking water to over 2 million Kabul residents and irrigate thousands of hectares of farmland. Yet, it also risks reducing water flow into Pakistan, heightening regional concerns over water security. Republic brings you exclusive reports from the dam site in Lalandar Valley and surrounding villages, where local gratitude is clear, but the broader geopolitical stakes are even more profound. This is about more than just building infrastructure. It’s about strategy, power, and who will shape the future of South Asia’s water resources.