This Is Exclusive: Shefali Jariwala’s Death Under Investigation, Anti- Ageing Angle Deepens

This Is Exclusive: The mystery surrounding Shefali Jariwala’s sudden death continues to deepen. According to Republic sources, her post-mortem report is expected to be released tomorrow. Police have recorded 14 statements so far, including those of her husband and close associates. Seven CCTV recordings have been collected as part of the investigation. The post-mortem was conducted at Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital by a five-member medical team and was video recorded. Authorities are also exploring the possibility of poisoning and are reviewing her medical history and prescriptions over the last eight years.

In a new twist, sources reveal that Shefali had been undergoing a long-term course of anti-aging injections, including glutathione and Vitamin C. On the day of her death, she reportedly received another injection after fasting for a religious ritual and collapsed a few hours later. As forensic experts dig deeper, police have seized vials of skin treatments and antacids from her residence.

Further revelations indicate that Shefali regularly consumed beauty supplements as part of her wellness routine, without any medical supervision. Although family members claimed she never suffered any side effects, investigators are now looking into whether the unregulated use of these products contributed to her sudden death.