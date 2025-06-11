This Is Exclusive: Singapore Cargo Ship Investigated After Hazardous Materials Found

This Is Exclusive: A Singapore-flagged cargo ship is facing serious investigation after hazardous materials were found on board during a fire outbreak. The vessel, engulfed in a major blaze, has sparked significant safety and environmental concerns following the detection of hazardous substances in its container bays. Authorities, including the Indian Coast Guard, are carrying out high-risk firefighting and containment efforts. The incident is being closely watched due to the potential danger it poses to marine life, crew safety, and nearby shipping routes.