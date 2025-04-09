This Is Exclusive: Tahawwur Rana, 26/11 Conspirator Brought Back to India

This Is Exclusive: It’s game over for Tahawwur Rana, the 26/11 mastermind, as he is set to be extradited to India on Thursday. Security has been tightened, and all necessary arrangements are in motion. According to the latest inputs, the special Air Force aircraft bringing Rana back is expected to land around noon, with a refuelling halt likely somewhere in Europe. His extradition marks a major diplomatic win for India. So far, Ajmal Kasab — the lone terrorist captured alive during the 2008 Mumbai attacks that left over 170 dead — has been the only one held accountable and was later executed. Now, with Rana’s return, India moves one step closer to justice for the victims of 26/11. This also sends a strong message to those who think they can escape justice — the long arm of the law will eventually catch up.