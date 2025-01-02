This Is Exclusive: Will Nimisha Priya Be Saved From Yemen's Death Penalty?

Yemeni President Rashad al-Alimi has approved the death sentence for Nimisha Priya, a nurse from Kerala, India, accused of murdering Yemeni citizen Talal Abdo Mahdi in 2017. The decision follows an appeals court in Sanaa upholding the trial court's verdict, despite sustained efforts by various groups over the years to secure a withdrawal of the death penalty. Nimisha Priya, a native of Palakkad, Kerala, has been convicted of the crime under Yemen's strict legal system.Her situation is dire, as she currently lacks legal aid and representation, leaving her with limited options for appeal. The only potential avenue to avoid execution is the payment of blood money, a provision under Sharia law, which allows financial compensation to the victim's family in exchange for a pardon.