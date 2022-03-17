All England Open 2022: LIVE Streaming, Indian Players, Preview, & Everything To Know

The All England Open 2022, which got underway at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham on March 16, is set to feature the quarter-finals on Friday, March 18. Some of the top clashes will take place across the different categories of men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles and mixed doubles. Ahead of the third day, here is a look at how to watch the All England Open live in India and the live streaming details of the same.

How to watch All England Championship 2022 live in India?

Badminton fans in India wondering how to watch the All England Championship 2022 live can tune in to MTV or VH1 channels, which have the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the All England Open live stream, fans can tune in to the Voot Select app or BWF TV. The quarter-finals matches will commence live at 3:30 PM IST.

Team India's performances at All England Open 2022: Day 2

Team India has had an excellent start to the All England Open 2022 as in the men's singles, Lakshya Sen edged past third seed Anders Antonsen 21-16, 21-18 to make it to the quarter-finals. Elsewhere, in the men's doubles, Satwiksairaj Rakireddy and Chirag Shetty registered a dominating win over the German duo of Mark Lamsfuß and Marvin Seidel as they beat them 21-7, 21-7.

However, the biggest shocker came in the women's singles as two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu crashed out in the Round of 16 stage. The 26-year old lost 21-19, 16-21, 21-17 to Japan's Sayaka Takahashi. Moreover, Saina Nehwal also crashed out of the competition as she was beaten 21-14, 17-21, 21-17 by Japan's Akane Yamaguchi. Meanwhile, the women's doubles duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela are yet to compete in their match against the Indonesian duo of Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu.

Team India's squad at All England Open 2022

Women’s Singles: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal

Men’s Singles: Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, Sourabh Verma, B Sai Praneeth and Parupalli Kashyap

Women’s Doubles: N Sikki Reddy - Ashwini Ponnappa, Srivedya Gurazada - Ishika Jaiswal (USA), Jakkampudi Meghana – Poorvisha S Ram, Treesa Jolly – Gayatri Gopichand Pullela

Men’s Doubles: Satwiksairaj Rakireddy - Chirag Shetty, Dhruv Kapila - MR Arjun, Krishna Prasad Garage - Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala

Mixed Doubles: Ishaan Bhatnagar - Tanisha Crasto, Gaurav Prasad - Juhi Dewanagan