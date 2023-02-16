Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships: Squads, Groups, Schedule & Live Streaming

Badminton Asia Championship has commenced at the Expo City-Dubai Exhibition Centre. The Tournament is played to bring forward the elites of the Asian badminton. Indian side will be spearheaded by none other than the two-time olympic champion PV Sindhu. The tournament is a one week affair started from 14 February and will culminate on 19 February 2023.

This is the third edition of the tournament and in it 17 sqauds took part, which are divided among four groups. Group A consists of China, South Korea, Uzbekistan and Singapore. The Group B features Malaysia, India, Kazakhsatan and United Arab Emirates. The thjird group includes, Indonesia, Thailand, Bahrain, Syria and Lebanon. The group D consists of Japan, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong and Pakistan.

With total number groups sorted and in order, let's look at the schedule and streaming details of the tournament.

India's schedule in the tournament

February 14, Tuesday

Group B: India vs Kazakhstan - After 2:30 PM IST

February 15, Wednesday

Group B: India vs UAE - After 6:30 PM IST

February 16, Wednesday

Group B: India vs Malaysia - After 6:30 PM IST

February 17, Thursday

Quarter-finals (If India qualify) - TBD

February 18, Friday

Semi-finals (If India qualify) - TBD

February 19, Saturday

Final (If India qualify) - TBD

𝙌𝙪𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙨 𝘾𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙜! 📞



🇮🇳 storm in the last eight of the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships 2023 following a 5⃣-0⃣ over 🇦🇪.



They will take on CWG champions 🇲🇾 with a place in the semis up for grabs.#Badminton | #BAMTC2023 pic.twitter.com/ouU2EMFp4Y — Olympic Khel (@OlympicKhel) February 15, 2023

Where to watch Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships 2023 live in India?

The Badminton Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships 2023 will be telecast live on the Sony Sports TEN 2 and Sony Sports TEN 2 HD TV channels in India from February 17.

Live streaming of the Badminton Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships 2023 will also be available on the SonyLIV platform and website.

India started their campaign against Kazakhstan on February 14 followed by a clash against hosts UAE. The quarter-finals will be played on February 17, the semi-finals on February 18 and the final on February 19.

India has started on a winning front, securing comprhensive victories over Kazakhstan and UAE.