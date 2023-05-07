BAI Reveals Squad For Asian Games 2023; Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen Make The Cut

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) has recently announced that Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth, both of whom played a vital role in the Thomas Cup victory, will represent India in the upcoming Asian Games 2023. The prestigious multi-sport event will take place in Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8, 2023.

The selection process for the Indian badminton squad was based on a four-day selection trial that took place at the Jwala Gutta Academy of Excellence in Hyderabad. While H S Prannoy automatically qualified owing to his ranking, Lakshya and Srikanth were selected for their display of exceptional performance and impressive skills at the trials.

Srikanth defeated Siddhanth Gupta 21-13, 21-16, while Lakshya beat Mithun Manjunath with an identical score of 21-13, 21-16. They will now join Prannoy in India’s three-player men’s singles squad for the Asian Games 2023.

The women’s singles category will feature some of India’s finest shuttlers, including PV Sindhu, who won the bronze medal in the 2018 Asian Games. Ashmita Chaliha, Anupama Upadhyaya, and Malvika Bansud are the other players who have been selected to represent India in the women’s singles category.

Each of these talented shuttlers has proven their mettle on the domestic circuit and the international stage and would also look to make a mark in the upcoming tournament in China.

In the men’s doubles category, MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila have been selected to represent India, along with world championships bronze medalists Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.

The women’s doubles category will feature an equally impressive lineup of Indian shuttlers, including Commonwealth Games bronze medalists Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly. Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa will also be a part of the squad and would look to showcase their skills in the upcoming tournament.

The mixed doubles category will feature K Sai Pratheek and Tanisha, along with Rohan Kapoor and N. Sikki Reddy. The badminton matches at the Asia Cup 2023 will take place from September 28 to October 7. The team events will be held between September 28 to October 1 and the individual events will be conducted from October 2 to October 7.

Asian Games 2023: India's badminton contingent

Men's singles: HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen

Women's singles: PV Sindhu, Ashmita Chaliha, Anupama Upadhyaya, Malvika Bansod

Men's doubles: MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty

Women's doubles: Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly, Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa

Mixed doubles: K Sai Pratheek and Tanisha, Rohan Kapoor, and N Sikki Reddy

