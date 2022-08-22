BWF World Championships: Complete Schedule, India Squad, Live Streaming Details & More

Indian shuttlers are all set to begin their campaign at the BWF World Championship 2022, which is scheduled to begin on Monday. Coming on the back of an enthralling performance at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, the Indian badminton contingent is now eyeing the World Championships medal. India won a total of six medals at the CWG 2022 in Birmingham, which also includes three gold medals.

It is pertinent to mention that the gold medal winner in Women’s Singles badminton at the CWG 2022, PV Sindhu earlier pulled out of the World Championships due to an injury. She suffered a stress fracture on her left foot and was seen visibly struggling with pain during the summit clash of CWG 2022. However, veteran player Saina Nehwal in women’s singles, alongside Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth, are India’s top medal prospects in the men’s singles badminton event.

At the same time, Satwik Sairaj and Chirag Shetty are also in Team India’s squad at the World Championships 2022. India’s Srikanth, Sen, and HS Prannoy have been drawn in the same group, which reduces India’s chances in Men’s Singles. Having said that, here’s a look at Day 1 scheduled for India at the BWF World Championship 2022 in Tokyo.

BWF World Championships 2022: Day 1 Schedule for India

BWF World Championships 2022: Full Schedule

Round of 64 - August 22, 23

Round of 32 - August 23, 24

Round of 16 - August 25

Quarter-finals - August 26

Semi-finals - August 27

Final - August 28

BWF World Championships 2022: Team India’s complete draw

Men's Singles (Round of 64)

Sai Praneeth vs Chou Tien-Chen

Kidambi Srikanth vs Nhat Nguyen

Lakshya Sen vs Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus

HS Prannoy vs Luka Wraber

Women's Singles (Round of 64)

Malvika Bansod vs Line Christophersen

Saina Nehwal vs Cheung Ngan Yi

Men's Doubles (Round of 64)

MR Arjun / Dhruv Kapila vs Supak Jomkoh / Kittinupong Kedren

Manu Attri / B Sumeeth Reddy vs Hiroki Okamura / Masayuki Onodera

Krishna Prasad Garaga / Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala vs Fabien Delrue / William Villeger Second Round

Round of 32

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty vs TBD (Solis Jonathan / Anibal Marroquin or Jonathan Curtin / Dylan Soedjasa)

Women's Doubles (Round of 64)

Pooja Dandu / Sanjana Santosh vs Ines Lucia Castillo Salzar / Paula La Torre Legal

Ashwini Ponnappa / Sikki Reddy vs Aminath Nabeeha Abdul Razzaq / Fahimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq

Treesa Jolly / Gayatri Gopichand vs Low Yeen Yuan / Valeree Siow

Mixed Doubles (Round of 64)

Venkat Gaurav Prasad / Juhi Dewangan vs Gregory Mairs / Jenny Moore

Ishaan Bhatnagar / Tanisha Crasto vs Patrick Scheiel / Franziska Volkmann

How to watch the live telecast of BWF World Championships 2022 in India?

Badminton fans in India can enjoy the live telecast of the BWF World Championships 2022 on the Sports18 channel in India.

How to watch the live streaming of BWF World Championships 2022 in India?

The live streaming of BWF World Championships 2022 will be available on the mobile application and website of Voot. The Jio TV app will also stream live action.