Denmark Open: Sindhu Enters Quarter-finals After Hard-fought Win

India's double Olympic medallist superstar PV Sindhu reached the quarter-finals of the Denmark Open Super 1000 tournament here on Thursday.

Press Trust Of India
PV Sindhu

Odense (Denmark), Oct 21 (PTI) India's double Olympic medallist superstar PV Sindhu reached the quarter-finals of the Denmark Open Super 1000 tournament here on Thursday after three hard-fought games against her opponent from Thailand.

Sindhu won after a struggle against Busanan Ongbamrungphan 21-16, 12-21, 21-15 in 67 minutes in her last 16 match.

This is Sindhu's first tournament since winning the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics in August. One of India's greatest Olympians, Sindhu had taken a break to rejuvenate before making a comeback in this tournament.

The big names from India included London Olympic bronze medallist Saina Nehwal and former men's world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth.

Later in the day, Lakshya Sen will be pitted against world No. 2 Viktor Axelsen in the round of 16, while Sameer Verma will meet Anders Antonsen from the host country. PTI

