EXCLUSIVE | Olympic Gold Is Quite Possible: Satwik-Chirag After Win At Asia Championships

India's champion doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have made a habit of breaking barriers and stamping their authority in the badminton circuit. The pair have been on a winning streak in the final as they are yet to lose a championship match in the last few year. 'When going gets tough, the tough gets going' is somewhat that best describes Chirag and Satwik.

It again took place in the recently-concluded 2023 Badminton Asia Championships where Satwik-Chirag looked like heading for defeat against the Malaysian team of Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi in the final. They were down 1 game and were behind in the second game as well. But like The Undertaker, the Indian pair rose from the dead and went on to script a famous 16-21, 21-17, 21-19 win to become the Asian Champions.

It was the first time in 58 years that Indians were crowned champions at the Asia Championships, something only Dinesh Khanna had done in 1965. It was a momentous occasion for India as the 2022 World Championships bronze medallists pair had again managed to script history for the nation.

We caught up with Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty for an exclusive interview where they discussed their win, and the historic record as well revealing that they have a big chance of winning an Olympics medal. Here are the excerpts:-

Q: How are you feeling after becoming an Asian Champion?

Chirag: It feels good. Both Satwik and I had this dream to win medals at major events. Winning a medal at the Asian Championship definitely ticks the box.

Satwik: We did not have any plan to go all in this tournament. When we started playing in the first break at the tournament, we felt really comfortable. Home kind of surroundings. When we won the quarterfinal, we started thinking we can go deeper into the tournament.

Q: Did you know the record before that you will be the first Indian after 58 years to win an Asia Badminton Gold?

Chirag: I knew after Dinesh Khanna sir, nobody had played a final at the Championship. I knew if we are able to achieve it, it would be after 58 years. It was quite a unique record. We really wanted to achieve it.

Q: How tough did the Malaysian pair make the final with their excellent defensive game?

Chirag: Whenever we play against them it is always the battle of defense vs the attack. It is never easy playing against them. Our record was 3-3. It was always to play we never get easy points from them. They have a really solid defense. We knew it would be really wrong. At 13-7 in the second game, a lot of people might have written us off but we stuck through till the very end. The only thing that worked for us was the 'Never Say Die' Attitude and it took us through.

You are yet to lose a final in the past few years. What is it about the finals that just make you bring out your best performance?

Satwik: The Thomas Cup final was the best match we played under pressure. The whole world was watching. It was a team event and a golden chance for us. When we won, we got the experience that we can play under this pressure as well. In the Asia Badminton Championships final also, it was handleable pressure compared to Thomas Cup. The same scenario even happened here. We don't give up easily and hopefully, it won't break and we keep on winning.

Q: What is your next target? World No.1 or Asian Games gold or an Olympic?

Chirag: Obviously an Olympic gold is the main target, which is quite possible even if we plan close to our best. For this year, it would be to qualify for the Olympics and then there are three big tournaments (Sudirman Cup, World Championship, and Asian Games).

Q: How important role has Matthias Boe played in your progress?

Chirag: Since his inclusion in the team, he has brought a very systematic approach to our game and how we plan. Our practice session and everything is planned a week in advance. We always have a clue of what to expect. We even sit and analyze our opponents and their game as well. All we have to do is to execute the plan in the best way possible. Since his inclusion, it has become more professional and systematic.

Q: While playing doubles, chemistry, and understanding between the two is very important, unlike singles. How have you managed that, how worked specifically on some things or it just came naturally?

Satwik: Initially it was tough. We were two different people. Our first coach told us to share a room together, chill together, and do activities together. Then we got to gel better. Even in tournaments, we go outside together for dinner or sightseeing. Understanding is really important and we have a great bond off the court and on the court as well. That will help you in crucial situations as well.

Q: So both your names are interlinked with each other. Satwik Chirag, Chirag-Satwik just comes naturally to everyone now. One habit that makes you very similar or you admire about each other?

Chirag: We are very similar. When we enter the court, we bow down. It's like we are entering a temple. For us, the court is our temple. Before we keep the first steps on the court, we actually touch and kiss our racquet. That's a very common thing that we do.