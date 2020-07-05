Badminton Star PV Sindhu Turns 25, Fans Flood Social Media With Heartwarming Wishes

Quick links:
India's Badminton star PV Sindhu turned 25 years old on Sunday, July 5, and wishes poured in for the Olympic medalist across the globe on this special day. Sindhu has a number of titles to her name and is one of the biggest names in the sport. Over the years she has won the Malaysian Open Title 2013, Macau Open in 2013, 2014 and 2015, China Super Series, India Open 2017, Guangzhou World Tour Finals 2018 and Basel World Championships 2019.
On the occassion Sindhu's birthday, fans took to Twitter and poured their love for her. Check out some of the tweets:
Happy birthday #pvsindhu 🎉— Dhanish Abdul (@dhanishabdul3) July 5, 2020
She is the first Indian player to become Badminton world champion🏅. India's pride 🏆. @Pvsindhu1 #happybirthday #pride pic.twitter.com/797tIAnRjf
#pvsindhu— Juli Singh (@JuliSin53717115) July 5, 2020
Happy Birthday PV Sindhu 🎂 pic.twitter.com/vJ8qFGqkgo
Do not kill the Dreams of a girl or the girl herself. She could be Nation's pride Some Day !! #pvsindhu pic.twitter.com/gWYvSqIeTU— Rakesh Reddy (@RakeshCherabud) July 5, 2020
Happy Birthday #pvsindhu, Indian Shuttler Turns 25.— Shailender singh bahadur (@shailenderbunny) July 5, 2020
She has won many medals including #Olympic and #BWF circuit, along with that she even won the 2019 World Championship. She is the first Indian to become the Badminton World Champion.#HappyBirthdayPVSindhu @Pvsindhu1 pic.twitter.com/9MrEHZo4Ha
Happy birthday to our Golden girl #pvsindhu https://t.co/7HFIbJzdSu— Vish K. (@vk15503449) July 5, 2020
Happy birthday to Golden girl of in india🥇🥇🥇 & God bless u with health & https://t.co/avbfkSjsaa urself like still u r don't enter in political & love affairs focus on career there is more time for those things which ur seniors had spoiled their career.All d best.#pvsindhu— Subha (@Subha36297841) July 5, 2020
#HappyBirthdayPVSindhu #pvsindhu Olympic silver medalist , World championship , commonwealth champion . List goes on n on .... Hope 2021 Olympics be the same for you , wish you lots of luck , and can't wait to see and hear your roar back on court. Happy Birthday Sindhu 🎉 pic.twitter.com/Xzzkhy31aw— Priyam Kr. Saha (@priyamssaha) July 5, 2020
Happy Birthday #PVSindhu🥰— Manish Biswas (@ManishB93789678) July 5, 2020
She is the first Indian women to win a Olympic Silva Medel.
A badminton world champion and as will as Padma Shri & Padma Bhushan award💖#PrideOfIndia 💖🇮🇳💯 pic.twitter.com/55SU4AnbDo
Happy birthday to India 's Pride ,Inspirational #pvsindhu pic.twitter.com/4sC07W08vm— Pranshav Vyas 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@pranshavvyas) July 5, 2020
Happy Birthday @Pvsindhu1 ur a record breaker not only in terms ur "Personal height" but in ur "Professional height" as well#pvsindhu pic.twitter.com/zjQuYwikhW— Karan Singh (@KaranSi98) July 5, 2020
Wish you a many more happy B'day akka.... @Pvsindhu1#pvsindhu pic.twitter.com/W2q4usT6M3— Darling Likith (@LikithAvatapal8) July 5, 2020
Many many happy returns of the day.— Reds Musa (@MusaReds) July 5, 2020
Happy Brithday #pvsindhu
Our Country Needs Women Like You. Long live, More Power, Respect 🙏 pic.twitter.com/vemWvAXgLq
#pvsindhu— 𝒆𝒌 𝒗𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒂𝒊𝒏 (@Avinash33245081) July 5, 2020
𝕳𝖆𝖕𝖕𝖞 𝖇𝖎𝖗𝖙𝖍𝖉𝖆𝖞 𝖙𝖔 𝖙𝖍𝖊 𝖒𝖔𝖘𝖙 𝖎𝖓𝖘𝖕𝖎𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖌, 𝖜𝖔𝖒𝖊𝖓 𝖔𝖋 𝖎𝖓𝖉𝖎𝖆
𝖑𝖔𝖛𝖊 𝖆𝖓𝖉 𝖗𝖊𝖘𝖕𝖊𝖈𝖙 𝖆𝖑𝖜𝖆𝖞𝖘 𝖒𝖆𝖒 @Pvsindhu1 pic.twitter.com/ESfJvwL6xD
Wish u very happy birthday to the @Pvsindhu1.U r the inspiration of many womans.The glowing star of the 21st century by champ is in herself.#pvsindhu pic.twitter.com/TeQO76pFH2— Akshay Gangdhar (@AkshayG9009) July 5, 2020
Happiest Birthday to our Nation's Pride and Badminton Champion... #pvsindhu#HBDPVSindhu #HappyBirthdayPVSindhu pic.twitter.com/eZ7CnmRw9i— PAVAN KUMAR J (@pavankumar_31) July 5, 2020
Happiest Birthday to The Inspiration of Millions 😇#pvsindhu— Rana Rashmic (@rana_rashmic) July 5, 2020
India is Proud Of You 💕 pic.twitter.com/WOaN2qVMS6
Wishing #pvsindhu a very happy birthday I wish you will be making country more proud, and all the very best for upcoming tournament.— nikky namdev (@namdev_nikky) July 5, 2020
