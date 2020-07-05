Badminton Star PV Sindhu Turns 25, Fans Flood Social Media With Heartwarming Wishes

India's Badminton star PV Sindhu turned 25 years old on Sunday, July 5, and wishes poured in for the Olympic medalist across the globe on this special day. Sindhu has a number of titles to her name and is one of the biggest names in the sport. Over the years she has won the Malaysian Open Title 2013, Macau Open in 2013, 2014 and 2015, China Super Series, India Open 2017, Guangzhou World Tour Finals 2018 and Basel World Championships 2019.

Twitterati went all out to wish Sindhu

On the occassion Sindhu's birthday, fans took to Twitter and poured their love for her. Check out some of the tweets:

Do not kill the Dreams of a girl or the girl herself. She could be Nation's pride Some Day !! #pvsindhu pic.twitter.com/gWYvSqIeTU — Rakesh Reddy (@RakeshCherabud) July 5, 2020

Happy Birthday #pvsindhu, Indian Shuttler Turns 25.



She has won many medals including #Olympic and #BWF circuit, along with that she even won the 2019 World Championship. She is the first Indian to become the Badminton World Champion.#HappyBirthdayPVSindhu @Pvsindhu1 pic.twitter.com/9MrEHZo4Ha — Shailender singh bahadur (@shailenderbunny) July 5, 2020

READ: Sports Can Help Win Battle Against COVID-19 Pandemic: P V Sindhu

Happy birthday to Golden girl of in india🥇🥇🥇 & God bless u with health & https://t.co/avbfkSjsaa urself like still u r don't enter in political & love affairs focus on career there is more time for those things which ur seniors had spoiled their career.All d best.#pvsindhu — Subha (@Subha36297841) July 5, 2020

#HappyBirthdayPVSindhu #pvsindhu Olympic silver medalist , World championship , commonwealth champion . List goes on n on .... Hope 2021 Olympics be the same for you , wish you lots of luck , and can't wait to see and hear your roar back on court. Happy Birthday Sindhu 🎉 pic.twitter.com/Xzzkhy31aw — Priyam Kr. Saha (@priyamssaha) July 5, 2020

Happy Birthday #PVSindhu🥰

She is the first Indian women to win a Olympic Silva Medel.

A badminton world champion and as will as Padma Shri & Padma Bhushan award💖#PrideOfIndia 💖🇮🇳💯 pic.twitter.com/55SU4AnbDo — Manish Biswas (@ManishB93789678) July 5, 2020

Happy Birthday @Pvsindhu1 ur a record breaker not only in terms ur "Personal height" but in ur "Professional height" as well#pvsindhu pic.twitter.com/zjQuYwikhW — Karan Singh (@KaranSi98) July 5, 2020

Many many happy returns of the day.

Happy Brithday #pvsindhu



Our Country Needs Women Like You. Long live, More Power, Respect 🙏 pic.twitter.com/vemWvAXgLq — Reds Musa (@MusaReds) July 5, 2020

READ: BAI Plans Training Camp In Hyderabad From July 1, No Domestic Event Till September

#pvsindhu

𝕳𝖆𝖕𝖕𝖞 𝖇𝖎𝖗𝖙𝖍𝖉𝖆𝖞 𝖙𝖔 𝖙𝖍𝖊 𝖒𝖔𝖘𝖙 𝖎𝖓𝖘𝖕𝖎𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖌, 𝖜𝖔𝖒𝖊𝖓 𝖔𝖋 𝖎𝖓𝖉𝖎𝖆

𝖑𝖔𝖛𝖊 𝖆𝖓𝖉 𝖗𝖊𝖘𝖕𝖊𝖈𝖙 𝖆𝖑𝖜𝖆𝖞𝖘 𝖒𝖆𝖒 @Pvsindhu1 pic.twitter.com/ESfJvwL6xD — 𝒆𝒌 𝒗𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒂𝒊𝒏 (@Avinash33245081) July 5, 2020

Wish u very happy birthday to the @Pvsindhu1.U r the inspiration of many womans.The glowing star of the 21st century by champ is in herself.#pvsindhu pic.twitter.com/TeQO76pFH2 — Akshay Gangdhar (@AkshayG9009) July 5, 2020

Happiest Birthday to The Inspiration of Millions 😇#pvsindhu



India is Proud Of You 💕 pic.twitter.com/WOaN2qVMS6 — Rana Rashmic (@rana_rashmic) July 5, 2020

Wishing #pvsindhu a very happy birthday I wish you will be making country more proud, and all the very best for upcoming tournament. — nikky namdev (@namdev_nikky) July 5, 2020

READ: Over 14,000 To Take Part In Run To Raise Money For Coaches, Support Staff Hit By COVID

READ: Lin Dan Retires: Indian Fans Pay Tribute To Chinese Badminton Legend On Twitter