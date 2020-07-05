Last Updated:

Badminton Star PV Sindhu Turns 25, Fans Flood Social Media With Heartwarming Wishes

India's Badminton star PV Sindhu turned 25 years old on Sunday and wishes poured in for the Olympic medalist across the globe on this special day.

India's Badminton star PV Sindhu turned 25 years old on Sunday, July 5, and wishes poured in for the Olympic medalist across the globe on this special day. Sindhu has a number of titles to her name and is one of the biggest names in the sport. Over the years she has won the Malaysian Open Title 2013, Macau Open in 2013, 2014 and 2015, China Super Series, India Open 2017, Guangzhou World Tour Finals 2018 and Basel World Championships 2019. 

Twitterati went all out to wish Sindhu

On the occassion Sindhu's birthday, fans took to Twitter and poured their love for her. Check out some of the tweets:

 

 

