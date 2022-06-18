HS Prannoy Vs Zhao Junpeng Live Stream: How To Watch Indonesia Open Super 1000 Semi-final?

Indian shuttler HS Prannoy will lock horns with China's Zhao Junpeng in the semi-final stage of the ongoing Indonesia Open 2022 on Saturday. The match is scheduled to commence at 3:50 p.m. IST. Prannoy sealed the semi-final berth after registering a convincing victory over Danish player Rasmus Gemke. Junpeng, on the other hand, entered the semifinals after defeating Hong Kong's Cheuk Yiu Lee. In the other men's singles semi-final event, Danish Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen will compete against Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia.

HS Prannoy vs Zhao Junpeng: Where to watch the Indonesia Open match in India?

The Indonesia Open 2022 is being televised in India by Network 18 Group. Badminton fans can watch the match between HS Prannoy and Zhao Junpeng on the Sports18 TV channel. The match will be live-streamed on the video-streaming platform Voot for online viewers. The match will also be live-streamed on Badminton World Federation's official YouTube channel, BWF TV.

HS Prannoy at Indonesia Open 2022

HS Prannoy kickstarted his Indonesia Open 2022 campaign by defeating fellow countryman Lakshya Sen in the first round. Prannoy then advanced to the quarter-finals by defeating Hong Kong's Angus Ng Ka-long. The 29-year-old beat Rasmus Gemke 21-14, 21-12 in the quarter-final on Friday to make it to the semi-final of the marquee competition. Prannoy is the only Indian in the BWF Super 1000 event who is still competing.

India at Indonesia Open 2022

India was being represented at the Indonesia Open 2022 by six singles players and six doubles pairs. Among those representing India at the event were Kidambi Srikanth, PV Sindhu, MR Arjun, Dhruv Kapila, Haritha Manazhiyil Harinarayan, Ashna Roy, Ashwini Ponnappa, N. Sikki Reddy, Ashwini Bhat, and Shikha Gautam. PV Sindhu was India's sole female singles player in the competition. However, all of these players, except for Prannoy, have been eliminated from the event.

Sindhu was eliminated in the first round on Tuesday after losing to China's He Bing Jiao. Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam were also eliminated after losing to China's Zhang Shuxian and Zheng in the first round. Ashwini Ponnappa and N. Sikki Reddy advanced to the second round but were knocked out after losing to China's Qing Chen and Yi Fan.

Haritha Manazhiyil Harinarayan and Ashna Roy were also eliminated in the first round. Kidambi Srikanth, the former World No. 1, was knocked out in the first round by lower-ranked Brice Leverdez.

Image: olympics.com