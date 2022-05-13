India Vs Denmark Live Streaming: How To Watch Thomas Cup Match In India, UK And Asia?

After defeating Malaysia in the quarterfinals, the Indian men's badminton team is set to face Denmark in the semi-finals of the Thomas Cup, on Friday, May 13. The win against Malaysia ensured India of their first-ever medal at the Thomas Cup event. Here are the complete details regarding India vs Denmark badminton match and how to watch India vs Denmark Thomas cup semi-final match online.

India vs Denmark, Thomas Cup 2022: Live Streaming Details

Indian badminton fans, wondering how to watch the Thomas Cup 2022 semifinal match between India and Denmark, can tune in to the live telecast on the Sports 18 channel. At the same time, the live streaming will be available on the Voot app. The India vs Denmark match is scheduled to begin at 4:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, the live streaming is also expected to be available on BWF’s official Youtube Channel, BWF TV for viewers from the UK and all over Asia.

Thomas Cup: India vs Denmark possible matchups

Lakskya Sen vs Victor Axelsen

Both the players has so far played two matches this season and won one match each. The 20-year-old Lakshya Sen beat Victor Axelsen in the German Open. But Axelsen settled the score by beating Sen in the finals of the All England Open. Speaking about form in the tournament, Sen will enter the match after two consecutive defeats in the tournament, while Axelsen has won all his four games. The Danish player will be favourite to win the tie.

Kidambi Srikanth vs Anders Antonsen live

Another blockbuster clash in the making as undefeated Kidambi Srikanth takes on Antonsen. Srikanth has won all his four games in dominating fashion and is in terrific form at the moment. On the other hand, Antonsen suffered his first defeat of the season going down in three sets against China's Li Shi Feng. Both the players are expected to give a tough fight in the upcoming contest.

HS Prannoy vs Rasmus Gemke live

HS Prannoy is also unbeaten in the tournament and was the one who clinched the last match for India against Malaysia enroute to the semifinals. Meanwhile, Gemke is also unbeaten in the two matches played in the tournament. This should be a great contest to watch as well.

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy vs Astrup and Mathias Christiansen

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, might face Kim Astrup and Mathias Christiansen in the first men’s doubles. So far the Indian pair has been in good form besides losing just one match which came against Chinese Taipei. Astrup and Christiansen have also suffered defeat against China in the group stage but the young Indian duo is likely to be favorites to win the tie.

Dhruv Kapila/MR Arjun or Krishnaprasad Garaga /Vishnuvardhan Goud Pinjala vs Anders Rasmussen and Sogaard

It remains to be seen which off the two Indian pairs between MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila or Krishnaprasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Pinjala is likely to meet Anders Rasmussen and Sogaard.