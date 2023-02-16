India qualified for the quarter-final of the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship 2023, with a thumping 5-0 win over UAE in Dubai on Wednesday. The victory ensured a top-two finish for India in Group B, but another win on Thursday against Malaysia ensured India qualify as Group A winners. India is scheduled to face Hong Kong on Friday.

With PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy rested for the match against UAE, Lakshya Sen and Aakarshi Kashyap earned victories in the singles matchups. However, Sindhu and Prannoy are likely to feature in the squad for Friday. Here’s a look at India’s complete squad for the tournament and the live streaming and telecast details for India vs Hong Kong, quarterfinal match.

India

Men’s Singles: Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy

Women’s Singles: PV Sindhu, Aakarshi Kashyap

Men’s Doubles: Dhruv Kapila/Chirag Shetty, Krishnaprasad Garaga/Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala

Women’s Doubles: Gayatri Gopichand/Treesa Jolly, Simran Singhi/Ritika Thaker

Mixed Doubles: Tanisha Crasto/Ishaan Bhatnagar

When will the India vs Hong Kong match begin?

India vs Hong Kong, quarterfinal match at the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship 2023 will begin at 6.30 PM IST on Friday.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs Hong Kong match in India?

Indian badminton fans can watch the India vs Hong Kong, quarterfinal match at the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship 2023 on Badminton Asia’s official Youtube channel on February 16. From February 17 onwards, the live streaming will be available on Sony LIV.

How to watch the live telecast of the India vs Hong Kong match in India?

The live telecast details for India vs Hong Kong, quarterfinal match at the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship 2023 is not available as of now. However, as per Olympics.com the live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports TEN 2 and Sony Sports TEN 2 HD TV channels in India from February 17.

How to watch the India vs Hong Kong match in Malaysia?

Badminton fans in Malaysia can enjoy the quarterfinal match of the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship 2023 on Astro's subscription channels.

Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship 2023: Schedule from February 16 onwards

February 16, Wednesday -

(From 9am): China vs. Republic of Korea; Singapore vs. Uzbekistan.

(After 1 pm): Japan vs. Chinese Taipei; Indonesia vs. Thailand; Hong Kong, China vs. Pakistan; Bahrain vs. Syria.

(After 5 pm): Malaysia vs. India; Kazakhstan vs. UAE.

February 17, Thursday - Quarter-finals

February 18, Friday - Semi-finals

February 19, Saturday - Final