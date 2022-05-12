India is all set to lock horns against Malaysia in the quarterfinals of the ongoing Thomas Cup 2022 quarter-finals, scheduled to be held at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand on Thursday. India head into the clash after losing to Chinese Taipei by 3-2 in the Group C clash on Wednesday. On the other hand, Malaysia face India on the back of a 3-2 win over Japan in the Group D encounter on Wednesday.

Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy won, while Lakshya Sen lost

During the Group C tie, Chinese Taipei’s Chou Tien Chen earned a 21-19, 13-21, and 21-17 victory over India's rising badminton star Lakshya Sen. The men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty faced a 11-21, 19-21 loss against Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin. Veteran superstar Kidambi Srikanth earned a 21-19, 21-16 victory over Wang Tzu Wei. While the second men’s double paring of M R Arjun and Dhruv Kapila also lost their match to Lu Ching Yao and Yandg Po Han, HS Prannoy picked up a 21-18, 17-21, and 21-18 win over Lu Chia Hung.

Meanwhile, Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia defeated Kento Momota by 21-17, 21-8 in the men’s singles match, before Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin defeated Takoro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi by 21-19, 21-16. Japan won the men’s singles clash between Kanta Tsuneyama and Liew Daren by 21-16, 22-20, while Malaysia won another men’s doubles encounter after Aaron Chia and Teo EE Yi picked up a 22-20, 21-17 win over Akira Koga and Yuta Watanabe. Meanwhile, in their last game, Japan’s Kento Nishimoto defeated Leong Jun Hao by 21-6, 19-21, and 21-15.

India vs Malaysia, Thomas Cup 2022: Live Streaming Details

Indian badminton fans, wondering how to watch the Thomas Cup 2022 quaterfinal matches between India and Malaysia, can tune in to the live telecast on the Sports 18 channel. At the same time, the live streaming will be available on the Voot app. India men’s team’s quarterfinal matches are scheduled to begin at 5:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, the live streaming is also expected to be available on BWF’s official Youtube Channel, BWF TV for viewers from the UK and all over Asia.

(Image: @BAI_Media)