Indonesia Open 2021: Match Schedule, Timing, Live Streaming Details Of Indian Shuttlers

Indian badminton sensations PV Sindhu Kidambi Srikanth are all set to play in their respective matches during the ongoing Indonesia Open 2021, at the International Convention Center in Indonesia on November 24. Both superstars head into the tournament, just two days after losing on a chance to reach the Indonesia Masters finals. Sindhu lost to Japanese top seed Akane Yamaguchi in the women’s singles semifinal, while Srikanth lost his men’s singles semifinal match to Anders Antonsen of Denmark.

Despite good performances in the early rounds of the Indonesia Masters, both shuttlers exited the tournament after their losses. Meanwhile, both badminton stars are now set to ply their trade in the Indonesia Open, as PV Sindhu faces Aya Ohri of Japan and Srikanth faces fellow Indian Prannoy HS in their respective campaign openers of the tournament. Along with Sidhu and Srikanth, B. Sai Praneeth is also scheduled to face Toma Junior Popov of France on Wednesday.

The PV Sindhu vs Aya Ohri match is a highly anticipated clash as Sundhu heads into the match, on the back of 10 previous wins against the World No. 21 player. However, Ohri must not be underestimated since she has been on a roll in her previous matches. At the same time, the Kidambi Srikanth vs Prannoy HS match is also a high-intensity clash as both shuttlers have been in impressive form lately. Srikanth heads into the tournament after reaching two consecutive semifinals at Hylo and Indonesia.

Indonesia Open 2021: Full Match Schedule of November 24

B. Sai Praneeth vs Toma Junior Popov

Srikanth Kidambi vs Prannoy HS

PV Sindhu vs Aya Ohri

Ashwini Ponappa/Reddy N Sikki vs Gabriela Stoeva/Stefani Stoeva

Dhruv Kapila/Reddy N Sikki vs Kyohei Yamashita/Naru Shinoya

Reddy B Sumeeth/Ashwini Ponappa vs Takuro Hoki/Nami Matsuyama

Indonesia Open 2021: Timing and Venue

The Indonesia Open 2021 is being held at the Bali International Convention Center in Indonesia and the live streaming of the matches on November 24 will begin at 9:30 AM IST.

Indonesia Open 2021: Live streaming details

Indian cricket fans can enjoy the live telecast of the Indonesia Open 2021, by tuning in to the live telecast by Star Sports. The matches will be telecasted on the Star Sports 3 channel. Meanwhile, the live streaming of the Indonesia Open 2021, can be viewed on the Disney+Hotstar mobile application and website.

Image: AP/PTI