Indonesia Open 2023 Finals Highlights: Chirag, Satwiksairaj Win 1st-ever Super 1000 Title

India's star badminton duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy clash against Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in the Indonesia Open 2023 Men's Doubles Final on Sunday, June 18. Stay tuned to the live blog on republicworld.com for all live updates and live scores from the men's doubles final of the Indonesia Open Super 1000 tournament.

Jigyanshushri Mahanta
15:09 IST, June 18th 2023
Indonesia Open Finals Live Score: Chirag and Satwiksairaj win historic Super 1000 title

The Indian duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy win their first-ever Super 1000 title after defeating Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik by 21-17, 21-18.

15:02 IST, June 18th 2023
Indonesia Open Finals Live Score: Chirag and Satwiksairaj, 3 points away from scripting history

The Indian duo lead the second game by 18-12 and are now just three points away from winning their first-ever Super 1000 final.

14:58 IST, June 18th 2023
Indonesia Open Finals Live Score: Indian duo lead Game 2 by 14-10

Continuing their impressive performance Satwiksairaj and Chirag bettered their lead the second game by 14-10.

14:45 IST, June 18th 2023
Indonesia Open Finals Live Score: Chirag and Satwiksairaj win the first game

Chirag and Satwiksairaj won the first game by 21-17 to maintain their winning momentum in the tournament.

14:40 IST, June 18th 2023
Indonesia Open Finals Live Score: Indian pair extends lead to 17-14

After being down by 3-7 at one point, the Indian duo of Chirag and Satwiksairaj made a comeback to lead by 17-17.

14:28 IST, June 18th 2023
Indonesia Open Finals Live Score: Men's doubles final begins

As the match kicked off, the Malaysian pair took an early 3-0 lead, before Chirag and Satwiksairaj earned their first points.

14:24 IST, June 18th 2023
Indonesia Open Finals Live Updates: Chirag and Satwiksairaj out on the court

The Indonesia Open 2023 Men's Doubles finalists are out on the court for their event.

14:09 IST, June 18th 2023
Indonesia Open Finals Live Updates: Korean pair lift women's doubles title

Baek Ha Na and Lee So Hee defeated Japan's Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota by 22-20, 21-10 to win the women's singles final. The men's doubles final is the next event to go under way.

13:52 IST, June 18th 2023
Indonesia Open Finals Live Updates: Chirag and Satwilsairaj's run leading upto historic finals
13:38 IST, June 18th 2023
Indonesia Open Finals Live Updates: Chen Yu Fei wins women's singles final

In the second fixture of the Indonesia Open 2023 Finals, China's Chen Yu Fei defeated Spain's Carolina Marin by 21-18, 21-19 to win the women's singles final.

13:11 IST, June 18th 2023
Indonesia Open 2023 Finals Live Updates: Order of play, fixtures

Here's a look at the full schedule for Sunday's finals.

 

12:52 IST, June 18th 2023
Indonesia Open Final Live Updates: When will the Men's Doubles final begin?

While the men's doubles final was originally slated to go underway by 12:40 p.m. IST, it has been delayed due to the prior games. As of 12:50 p.m. IST on Sunday, the women's doubles finalists were gearing up for their match.

12:40 IST, June 18th 2023
Indonesia Open Final Live Updates: Scenes after the Indian duo's historic semi-final win

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy became the first-ever Indian pair to reach the final of a Super 1000 tournament with their sensational semifinal win over the Korean pair of Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae

12:31 IST, June 18th 2023
Indonesia Open 2023 Final: Men's Doubles Summit clash to be played after the women's doubles final

The Chirag Shetty - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy vs Aaron Chia - Soh Wooi Yik, Indonesia Open 2023 Men's Doubles Final is slated to begin at 12:40 p.m. IST on Sunday, June 18.

12:31 IST, June 18th 2023
Indonesia Open 2023 Final: Chirag and Satwiksairaj's historic run in the tournament

2022 World Championships bronze medallists Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy advanced into the summit clash after a victory by 17-21, 21-19, 21-18 against South Korea's Koreans Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae in the men's doubles semifinals of the Indonesia Open 2023. They became the first-ever Indian pair to reach the final of any Super 1000 tournament.

