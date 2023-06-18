Quick links:
Image: Jio Cinema/BWF
The Indian duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy win their first-ever Super 1000 title after defeating Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik by 21-17, 21-18.
The Indian duo lead the second game by 18-12 and are now just three points away from winning their first-ever Super 1000 final.
Continuing their impressive performance Satwiksairaj and Chirag bettered their lead the second game by 14-10.
Chirag and Satwiksairaj won the first game by 21-17 to maintain their winning momentum in the tournament.
After being down by 3-7 at one point, the Indian duo of Chirag and Satwiksairaj made a comeback to lead by 17-17.
As the match kicked off, the Malaysian pair took an early 3-0 lead, before Chirag and Satwiksairaj earned their first points.
The Indonesia Open 2023 Men's Doubles finalists are out on the court for their event.
Baek Ha Na and Lee So Hee defeated Japan's Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota by 22-20, 21-10 to win the women's singles final. The men's doubles final is the next event to go under way.
In the second fixture of the Indonesia Open 2023 Finals, China's Chen Yu Fei defeated Spain's Carolina Marin by 21-18, 21-19 to win the women's singles final.
Chen Yu Fei raih gelar juara Kapal Api Group Indonesia Open 2023!
Tunggal putri China tersebut menang dua game atas wakil Spanyol Carolina Marin dengan skor 21-18, 21-19.#KAGIO2023 #IndonesiaOpen2023 pic.twitter.com/GOlbQHLzr4
Here's a look at the full schedule for Sunday's finals.
While the men's doubles final was originally slated to go underway by 12:40 p.m. IST, it has been delayed due to the prior games. As of 12:50 p.m. IST on Sunday, the women's doubles finalists were gearing up for their match.
Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy became the first-ever Indian pair to reach the final of a Super 1000 tournament with their sensational semifinal win over the Korean pair of Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae
The Chirag Shetty - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy vs Aaron Chia - Soh Wooi Yik, Indonesia Open 2023 Men's Doubles Final is slated to begin at 12:40 p.m. IST on Sunday, June 18.
2022 World Championships bronze medallists Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy advanced into the summit clash after a victory by 17-21, 21-19, 21-18 against South Korea's Koreans Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae in the men's doubles semifinals of the Indonesia Open 2023. They became the first-ever Indian pair to reach the final of any Super 1000 tournament.