Indonesia Open Final 2023: How To Watch Satwik And Chirag Compete In Men's Doubles Final

Why you are reading this: The wonder pair of Satwiksairaj Renkireddy and Chirag Shetty is on the brink of achieving another historic laurel. After winning the world championship medal in Tokyo last year. The pair is now at the threshold of winning the first-ever Super 1000 title. The team of Satwik and Chirag are scheduled to play the Indonesia Open Final 2023 on June 16, 2023. Who they will be playing against? When to watch and most importantly, how to watch? Find all the details.

3 Things you need to know:

Satwiksairaj Renireddy and Chirag Shetty won India's first-ever world championship medal last year in Tokyo

The pair is currently 6th in the BWF Men's Doubles Rankings

Satwik and Chirag could win their first-ever Super 1000 title

Satwiksairaj Renkireddy and Chirag Shetty to play in the final of Indonesion Open

The pair of Satwiksairaj Renkireddy and Chirag Shetty will take on Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Wooi Yik Soh in the Men's doubles final of the Indonesia Open 2023. The Indians have been on a great run of form lately and will be expected to make India proud once again. So, to witness potential history being made, you need to get hold of the following information. Know where to watch Satwiksairaj Renkireddy and Chrag Shetty vs Aaron Chia and Wooi Yik Soh live streaming.

Also Read | 'We Have Been Trying This For Many Days': Satwiksairaj On New Spin Serve Trend

Where will the Indonesia Open men's doubles final take place?

The Indonesia Open men’s doubles final will take place in Jakarta, Indonesia.

When will the Indonesia Open men’s doubles final take place?

The Indonesia Open men’s doubles final will take place on Sunday, 18 June.

What time will the match take place?

The final fixtures of the 2023 Indonesia Open will begin from 12 pm local time (10.30 am IST). The men’s doubles final is fourth in the order of play, taking place at the mixed doubles, women’s singles and women’s doubles finals.

Also Read | Asian Champion Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Eyes Another Big Milestone After BAC 2023 Win

Where can I watch the match on television and online?