Jayaram Makes Winning Start In SaarLorLux Open

Indian shuttler Ajay Jayaram notched up a dominating straight-game win over Belgium's Maxime Moreels in the men's singles opening round of the SaarLorLux Open Super 100 tournament on Tuesday.

The former world number 13 beat Maxime 21-8 21-8 in just 19 minutes at Saarlandhalle Saarbrcken.

Jayaram will next face the Netherlands' third seed Mark Caljouw.

Jayaram was 6-0 up quickly and then moved to a 11-4 advantage at the break. He kept dominating the proceedings to easily pocket the opening game.

In the second game, Maxime had made it to 4-6 but crumbled after that as Jayaram registered 11 straight points to reach 17-6. Without much ado, he closed out the game.

Defending champion Lakshya Sen, 2018 winner Subhankar Dey and young Malvika Bansod are also in the fray.

