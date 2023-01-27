Lakshya Sen Loses In Quarterfinals Of Indonesia Masters

Lakshya Sen's impressive run in the Indonesia Masters Super 500 badminton tournament ended with a quarterfinal loss to Asian Games champion Jonatan Christie here on Friday.

World number 12 Sen squandered an opening game advantage to go down 21-15 10-21 13-21 to home favourite Christie, ranked 3rd, in a 62-minute men's singles match.

Coming into the match with a 1-0 head-to-head record, Commonwealth Games champion Sen showed his prowess as he opened up a 8-5 lead and maintained it at the break.

Christie knocked off the three-point deficit after resumption and made it 15-15 before the Indian reeled off six straight points to pocket the opening game.

After the change of sides, Sen lost his grip on the match as Christie looked like a different player, zooming to 11-2 in a jiffy before levelling the match Christie made a good start in the decider, galloping to a 5-1 lead. Sen produced four points on the trot but he was left with too much to do.

The Indonesian ensured their was no hiccup as he marched to 11-6 lead and maintained a healthy distance from his opponent to eventually seal the contest with a four-point burst.

Sen had reached the second round at India Open last week.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)