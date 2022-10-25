Lakshya Sen Vs Kidambi Srikanth: History, Recent Form, Personal Milestones, And More

Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen are the two highest-ranked Indian badminton stars in the world in the singles category. While Srikanth is currently ranked 11th in the world, Sen, on the other hand, is eighth in the BWF World Rankings. As both the shuttlers prepare to face each other in the opening round of the upcoming French Open tournament, we take a look at the records and other numbers in their career ahead of the clash.

Lakshya Sen vs Kidambi Srikanth: H2H stats you cannot miss

Speaking of the head-to-head record between the two, both shuttlers have faced each other just once and the match at French Open will be just their second meeting in the career. Their only meeting so far was at the last year's World Championships. Srikanth had defeated Sen in a hard-fought contest en route to winning a historic silver medal.

Revisiting the duo's recent performances

Both Indian shuttlers were part of the Denmark Open recently. Sen was the only successful India shuttler at the recently-concluded Denmark Open. The youngster lost to Japan's lowly-ranked Kodai Naraoka in the quarterfinals of the tournament. Srikanth, who won the Demark Open back in 2017, bowed out of the Super 750 tournament after suffering a straight-game defeat to Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in the pre-quarterfinals.

Important milestones you must know ahead of the battle

Kidambi Srikanth once dominated the Superseries circuit and even climbed to the top of the World Rankings. His four Superseries titles in 2017 will remain one of the greatest achievements of Indian badminton. He won the historic silver medal at the badminton World Championships in Spain last year. He was also part of the team which won the Thomas Cup this year.

Lakshya Sen, on the other hand, is the rising star of Indian badminton and has had an impressive career so far. After his heroics at the junior level, Sen made a name for himself at the senior level starting with winning the Dutch Open 2019 in which he was the unseeded player.

The Indian shuttler went on to clinch back-to-back Super 100 tournaments helping him break inside the top 50. Last year, he made his debut at the World Championships in Spain. Sen's dream run at the tournament was ended by Kidambi Srikanth but he did win the bronze medal. The 2022 season saw Lakshya Sen winning a silver medal at the All England Open tournament followed by a Thomas Cup triumph with the Indian team. He also won the gold medal in the singles category at the Commonwealth Games 2022.