Malaysia Masters 2023: HS Prannoy Scripts History, Lifts First-ever BWF World Tour Title

HS Prannoy has scripted history as he has defeated China's Weng Hong Yang 21-19, 13-21, 21-18 in the final of Malaysia Masters. The world number 9 has thus grabbed his maiden BWF World Tour title by getting the better of his opponent in a long-drawn final. Prannoy was India's sole hope following the ouster of PV Sindhu in the semifinal.

Prannoy was given a walkover in the semifinal as Christian Adinata of Indonesia decided to concede a defeat as he hurt his knee during the match. Ahead of the Asian Games, it will provide a massive boost to Prannoy's confidence who is expected to lead the Indian contingent.

HS Prannoy wins Malaysia Masters 2023

Prannoy was instrumental in India's epic Thomas Cup victory last year but an individual title has eluded him since the 2017 US Open Grand Prix Gold.

The Kerala shuttler had come close to breaking his title drought when he reached the finals at the Swiss Open last year and signed off at the semifinal stage in Malaysia and the Indonesia Super 1000.

Prannoy finally breaks his title drought

On Sunday, the world number nine Prannoy finally broke the jinx, dishing out a superlative performance against the 23-year-old from China in a battle of attrition.

This week, HS Prannoy gave ample display of his physical and mental fortitude as he outfoxed his opponents -- world number five Chou Tien Chen, All England champion Li Shi Feng, and Japan's Kenta Nishimoto in three games.

