Parupalli Kashyap & Other Badminton Stars Issue SOS From UK; Seek Call With Health Min

Badminton News

Indian shuttler ace Parupalli Kashyap sought a clarification from the Health Ministry on the advisory issued as the Indian badminton team was currently in UK.

Written By Koushik Narayanan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Parupalli Kashyap

Indian badminton ace Parupalli Kashyap sought a clarification from the Health Ministry on the advisory issued as the Indian badminton team was at present in Birmingham, United Kingdom, taking part in the All England Open. The Health Ministry has imposed travel restrictions on Indian nationals returning to the country, asking them to be quarantined for 14 days after their arrival. P Kashyap, along with other shuttlers including  Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth, Sai Praneeth, Pranaav Jerry Chopra, and Sikki Reddy sought clarification from the Health Ministry and requested urgent contact with the Health Minister in order to clear the air.  

READ | Saina Nehwal Makes 1st-round Exit From All England; Olympic Qualification Bid Takes A Hit

P Kashyap & co give SOS call

READ | Parupalli Kashyap Calls Out BWF For 'lack Of Assurance' Over Olympics Qualification

Kiren Rijiju clarifies advisory issued

READ | I Am Sure More Indian Sportswomen Will Win Medals: P V Sindhu

'Follow the Health Ministry's advisory'

The government on Wednesday suspended all visas, barring a few categories like diplomatic and employment, in an attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus as cases across India rose to 60. The outbreak, declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday, has led to more than 4,000 deaths globally. The government's decision to suspend most visas until April 15, which comes into effect on Friday, has put a big question mark on the sporting events in India. 

READ | Sindhu, Saina Chase Glory As All England Gets Underway Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

First Published:
