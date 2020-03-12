Parupalli Kashyap & Other Badminton Stars Issue SOS From UK; Seek Call With Health Min

Indian badminton ace Parupalli Kashyap sought a clarification from the Health Ministry on the advisory issued as the Indian badminton team was at present in Birmingham, United Kingdom, taking part in the All England Open. The Health Ministry has imposed travel restrictions on Indian nationals returning to the country, asking them to be quarantined for 14 days after their arrival. P Kashyap, along with other shuttlers including Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth, Sai Praneeth, Pranaav Jerry Chopra, and Sikki Reddy sought clarification from the Health Ministry and requested urgent contact with the Health Minister in order to clear the air.

P Kashyap & co give SOS call

Sir @drharshvardhan we are in Birmingham for a tournament and we are not sure about our situation considering the health advisory issued yesterday. Can we please speak to you urgently? .@NSaina @srikidambi @pranaav6 @sikkireddy @bwfmedia @YonexAllEngland — Parupalli Kashyap (@parupallik) March 12, 2020

Kiren Rijiju clarifies advisory issued

There are many confusions amongst the athletes at this moment. Two Advisories are issued by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports for matches abroad and the domestic. There's no restrictions on playing but guidelines to be followed strictly in the larger interest of health. pic.twitter.com/RoohGcsOma — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 12, 2020

'Follow the Health Ministry's advisory'

The government on Wednesday suspended all visas, barring a few categories like diplomatic and employment, in an attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus as cases across India rose to 60. The outbreak, declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday, has led to more than 4,000 deaths globally. The government's decision to suspend most visas until April 15, which comes into effect on Friday, has put a big question mark on the sporting events in India.

