PBL Auction: Sindhu Retained For Maximum; Tai Tzu Sold For Same Price

Badminton News

PV Sindhu was retained by Hyderabad Hunters for a maximum player cap of Rs 77 Lakh while Tai Tzu Ying was sold at the same price to Bengaluru Raptors

Written By Suman Ray | Mumbai | Updated On:
PBL

World Champion PV Sindhu was retained by Hyderabad Hunters for a maximum player cap of Rs 77 Lakh while world number one Tai Tzu Ying was sold at the same price to defending champions Bengaluru Raptors after bidding war with Pune 7 Aces at the PBL auction in the national capital on Tuesday.

READ | PV Sindhu, Tai Tzu Ying , Sai Praneeth Among Top Draws In PBL

The auction also saw crazy bidding for world no 7 doubles player Satwiksairaj Rankireddy among Awadhe Warriors, Mumbai Rockets, Hyderabad Hunters and Chennai Superstarz and was finally sold for 62 lakh to Chennai. 

READ | Saina Pulls Out Of Syed Modi International, Lakshya Eyes Season's 5th Title

Update:

Parupalli Kashyap bought for 43 lakhs by Mumbai.

Ko Sung Hyun- Awadh Warriors- 55 Lakh

Lee Cheuk Yu- North East Warriors- 50 Lakhs

Shin Baek Cheol- Awadh- 45 Lakh

Olympic medallist Lee Yong Dae bought by North East Warriors for 44 lakhs. Awadhe Warriors retained Beiwen Zhang for Rs 39 lakhs, Bengaluru Raptors retained B Sai Praneeth for Rs 32 Lakhs and Chennai Superstarz B Summeth Reddy for Rs 11 Lakhs. Mumbai Rockets retained Kim Gi Jung for 45 Lakh and Pune 7 Aces retained Chirag Shetty for 15.5 Lakh. Only Northeastern Warriors did not retain any player.

PBL-5 - At a Glance: 

Total number of Teams: 7

Total number of Venues: 4 (Hyderabad, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Chennai)

Total number of players: 154

Total number of Indians: 74

Total number of foreigners: 80

Auction purse for each Team: INR 2 crore

Player cap: INR 77 lakh

Minimum Players per Team: 9

Maximum Players per Team: 11

Maximum Number of Foreign Players per Team: 6

Minimum Number of female shuttlers per Team: 3

Total Prize Money: INR 6 crores

READ | Srikanth Pulls Out Of PBL To Focus On International Events

READ | Saina Nehwal Pulls Out Of Premier Badminton League Owing To Injuries

Published:
COMMENT
