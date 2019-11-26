PBL Auction: Sindhu Retained For Maximum; Tai Tzu Sold For Same Price

World Champion PV Sindhu was retained by Hyderabad Hunters for a maximum player cap of Rs 77 Lakh while world number one Tai Tzu Ying was sold at the same price to defending champions Bengaluru Raptors after bidding war with Pune 7 Aces at the PBL auction in the national capital on Tuesday.

The auction also saw crazy bidding for world no 7 doubles player Satwiksairaj Rankireddy among Awadhe Warriors, Mumbai Rockets, Hyderabad Hunters and Chennai Superstarz and was finally sold for 62 lakh to Chennai.

Update: Parupalli Kashyap bought for 43 lakhs by Mumbai. Ko Sung Hyun- Awadh Warriors- 55 Lakh Lee Cheuk Yu- North East Warriors- 50 Lakhs Shin Baek Cheol- Awadh- 45 Lakh Olympic medallist Lee Yong Dae bought by North East Warriors for 44 lakhs. Awadhe Warriors retained Beiwen Zhang for Rs 39 lakhs, Bengaluru Raptors retained B Sai Praneeth for Rs 32 Lakhs and Chennai Superstarz B Summeth Reddy for Rs 11 Lakhs. Mumbai Rockets retained Kim Gi Jung for 45 Lakh and Pune 7 Aces retained Chirag Shetty for 15.5 Lakh. Only Northeastern Warriors did not retain any player.

PBL-5 - At a Glance:

Total number of Teams: 7 Total number of Venues: 4 (Hyderabad, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Chennai) Total number of players: 154 Total number of Indians: 74 Total number of foreigners: 80 Auction purse for each Team: INR 2 crore Player cap: INR 77 lakh Minimum Players per Team: 9 Maximum Players per Team: 11 Maximum Number of Foreign Players per Team: 6 Minimum Number of female shuttlers per Team: 3 Total Prize Money: INR 6 crores

