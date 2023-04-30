PM Narendra Modi Reacts To Satwik And Chirag's Gold Medal Win, BAI Announces Bumper Prize

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty for winning the gold medal at the Asia Badminton Championships. They defeated Malaysian pair Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi 21-16, 17-21, 19-21 to etch their name in the history of Indian badminton. Dinesh Khanna was the last Indian to claim a gold medal at the prestigious tournament.

Narendra Modi lavishes praises on Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty

Indian Prime Minister who happens to be a huge sports enthusiast tweeted, "Proud of @satwiksairaj and @Shettychirag04 for scripting history by becoming the first Indian Men's Doubles pair to win the Badminton Asia Championships Title. Congratulations to them and wishing them the very best for their future endeavours."

Proud of @satwiksairaj and @Shettychirag04 for scripting history by becoming the first Indian Men's Doubles pair to win the Badminton Asia Championships Title. Congratulations to them and wishing them the very best for their future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/i0mES2FuIL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 30, 2023

Badminton Association of India president Himanta Biswa Sarma also lavished praises on the duo and has announced a cash prize of 20 lakhs. He tweeted, "Incredibly proud of you @Shettychirag04 & @satwiksairaj. Becoming the best in Asia is not only historic but also a huge stride for Indian Badminton. A proud moment for the entire country and a shot in the arm for the growth of doubles players in the country."

Incredibly proud of you @Shettychirag04 & @satwiksairaj. Becoming the best in Asia is not only historic but also a huge stride for Indian Badminton.



A proud moment for the entire country and a shot in the arm for the growth of doubles players in the country.@BAI_Media pic.twitter.com/zJR1VrLVG7 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 30, 2023

Besides the Asia Championships title, Satwik and Chirag also won the 2022 Commonwealth Games and five career titles on the BWF World Tour. The two pairs came into the summit clash after sharing the honours in six meetings, with Satwik and Chirag coming up trumps in the semi-final of the Swiss Open in March this year.