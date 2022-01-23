PV Sindhu Beats Compatriot Malvika Bansod To Lift 2nd Syed Modi International Title

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu won the Syed Modi International Badminton Championship on Sunday after picking up a victory over compatriot Malvika Bansod in straight games in the final.

The 26-year old defeated her younger opponent 21-13, 21-16 in just 35 minutes to clinch her second women's singles title. Following Sindhu's dominating triumph, several netizens took to social media to laud her and give consolation to Bansod, who put up a spirited fight.

Sindhu dominates Bansod to win Syed Modi International event

PV Sindhu kickstarted the New Year in outstanding fashion by winning her second career BWF World Tour Super 300 event at the Syed Modi International tournament, having clinched the same championship in 2017. Sindhu dominated Malvika Bansod as she was never down by even a single point at any time of the match. The 26-year old cruised through the first game, having taken a 7-0 lead initially before leading 11-1 at the interval.

While Sindhu won the first game with ease, the second game did seem more competitive to begin with. The two-time Olympic medallist only had a 5-3 lead initially before she won four straight points to raise her lead to 9-3 and grab control in the game. From that point onwards, it never seemed that Sindhu would allow her younger opponent to make a comeback in the game as she went on to wrap the match with ease.

Netizens react as PV Sindhu wins Syed Modi International final

PV Sindhu ends her 29-month drought for a BWF title, defeating Malvika Bansod 21-13 21-16 to win the #SyedModiSuper300



pic.twitter.com/jeEUfIVkZZ — Karamdeep (@oyeekd) January 23, 2022

PV Sindhu wins WS title at #SyedModiSuper300



Former WC beat Malvika Bansod in straight games to win her first World Tour title since WorldTourFinals in 2018!

Hopefully Sindhu gets confidence from this win & an indication of many more to come.



Score: 21-13 21-16

Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/6v2CrwGU2h — Badminton Addict (@bad_critic346) January 23, 2022

This is the first meeting between PV Sindhu and Malika Bansod. A lot to learn for Bansod from World Champion. #SyedModiSuper300 pic.twitter.com/WtVklhXAEV — Karamdeep (@oyeekd) January 23, 2022

PV Sindhu ends title drought at home soil, the last time she celebrated victory was Basel World Championships, August 2019.

The gutsy 20 years old Malvika Bansod shows decent talent, dropshot and net play should be her strong point. — C.LY梨 (@CLELYLY) January 23, 2022

Men's singles final is declared as a no-match

While PV Sindhu won the Syed Modi International women's singles final, the men's singles final at the event was declared a 'no-match' after one of the finalists tested positive from COVID. Moreover, since both the finalists, Arnaud Merkle and Lucas Claerbout, were from France, the other was deemed a close contact.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Ishan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto defeat compatriots T. Hema Nagendra Babu and Srivedya Gurazada 21-16, 21-12 in just 29 minutes to win the mixed doubles championship. In the women's doubles final, the eighth-seeded Malaysian pair of Anna Ching Yik Cheong and Teoh Mei Xing defeated India's seventh-seeded pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Pullela Gopichand 21-12, 21-13 to win the title.