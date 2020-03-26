PV Sindhu To Donate ₹500,000 Each For Telangana And Andhra Pradesh To Fight Coronavirus

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu is all set to donate ₹500,000 each to the Chief Ministers Relief Fund for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to fight against the outbreak of coronavirus in the neighbouring states. The World No.7 confirmed the news by posting an official tweet for the same on Thursday. PV Sindhu's donation comes in after Prime Minister Narendra announced an India lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The outbreak of coronavirus has seen an 'India lockdown' in a bid to fight the deadly virus. More than 500 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the country and Indian badminton ace PV Sindhu has made a telling contribution in a fight against the COronavirus pandemic. In a Twitter post on Thursday, the World No.7 announced that she will donate ₹500,000 each to the Chief Minister' relief fund for the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to fight against coronavirus.

I hereby donate an amount of Rs 5,00,000/- each (Rs five lakhs ) towards the "Cheif Ministers Relief Fund"

for the States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to fight against COVID-19. — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) March 26, 2020

India lockdown: Sourav Ganguly donates rice worth ₹50 lakh to the needy

PV Sindhu followed the footsteps former India captain and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly in making a donation as the India lockdown is in effect. Ganguly has pledged rice worth ₹50 lakh along with Lal Baba Rice, which will provide the rice to people who have been put in government schools for safety and security. CAB President Avishek Dalmiya has also given support to the poor as he donated ₹5 lakh to the Government''s Emergency Relief Fund.

Olympics postponed: Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021 amid Coronavirus pandemic

Fans will have to wait to see PV Sindhu in action after all major sporting events across the globe stand cancelled or postponed. The Tokyo Olympics 2020, was also postponed to 2021, in an official statement announced by the IOC on Tuesday. The move cames in after many countries threatened to boycott the showpiece event amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

