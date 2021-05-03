PV Sindhu Wins Top World Badminton Honour Ahead Of Olympic Games, Makes India Proud

Amid concerns over Olympics 2021 taking place due to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Japan, Indian badminton fans were in for good news following a major announcement made by the Badminton World Federation (BWF). According to a BWF release, India's World Champion PV Sindhu is being nominated as an athlete ambassador for the International Olympic Committee’s ‘Believe in Sports’ campaign. Alongside Sindhu, world no. 11 Canada’s Michelle Li has also been nominated. As per the release the pair has been global ambassadors for BWF’s ‘I am badminton’ campaign since April last year.

The IOC's ‘Believe in Sports’ campaign was launched in 2018 to raise awareness among athletes, coaches and officials of the threat of competition manipulation. PV Sindhu in her statement has said that she is honoured to have received the nomination by the IOC as an ambassador and she stands alongside her fellow athletes in the fight against any form of cheating or competition manipulation. As part of the ‘Believe in Sports’ campaign, leading up to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Sindhu along with Li will be engaging with the badminton athlete community through online webinars and social media messages to highlight the risks involved and educating them on how best to safeguard and protect themselves in light of opportunities to manipulate their competition.



ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ India’s @Pvsindhu1 and ðŸ‡¨ðŸ‡¦ Canada’s @miichelleli have been nominated as athlete ambassadors for @Olympics ‘Believe in Sport’ campaign aimed at preventing competition manipulation. https://t.co/LvZZMjANTN — BWF (@bwfmedia) May 3, 2021

PV Sindhu career

PV Sindhu career has been nothing short of a sensational one ever since she burst onto the international badminton circuit. The biggest achievement of Sindhu’s career came at Rio Olympics in 2016 when she went on to become the first female athlete from India to win a silver medal at Rio Olympics. The same year she was awarded India's 4th highest civilian honour i.e., the Padma Shri Award.

In 2017 Sindhu won a silver medal at the BWF World Championships and a year later she reached the final of the 2018 World Championships, thus becoming the first shuttler in the world to reach the finals of three successive major events. In 2018 Sindhu also made history by becoming the first Indian to win the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals tournament in Guangzhou, China. At the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Sindhu won gold in the mixed team event and a silver medal in the women's singles event.

Image: PV Sindhu / Instagram