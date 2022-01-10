Sadhguru Slams Siddharth For 'distasteful & Disgusting' Remark Against Saina Nehwal

Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev on Monday slammed actor Siddharth for his alleged crass and sexually derogatory comment against ace badminton player Saina Nehwal. Sadhguru described Siddharth's response as the 'most distasteful and disgusting' and added that Saina Nehwal was the 'Nation's pride'.

#SainaNehwal is Nation's pride. Most distasteful and disgusting, where are we taking public discourse… -Sg — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) January 10, 2022

Actor Siddharth hurls allegedly lewd slur at badminton star Saina Nehwal

Actor Siddharth's recent tweet on Saina Nehwal's comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stirred controversy due to its sexist overtone. In her tweet, Saina had condemned PM Modi's security breach during his visit to Ferozepur on January 5.

"No nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised. I condemn, in the strongest words possible, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists. #BharatStandsWithModi #PMModi (sic)," Nehwal wrote in her tweet. Criticising Saina's concern, Siddharth wrote, "Subtle cock champion of the world... Thank God we have protectors of India Shame on you #Rihanna."

No nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised. I condemn, in the strongest words possible, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists.#BharatStandsWithModi #PMModi — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) January 5, 2022

Subtle cock champion of the world... Thank God we have protectors of India. 🙏🏽



Shame on you #Rihanna https://t.co/FpIJjl1Gxz — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) January 6, 2022

However, following the backlash, the 'Rang De Basanti' actor issued a clarification saying, "Cock & Bull. That's the reference. Reading otherwise is unfair and leading! Nothing disrespectful was intended, said or insinuated." Speaking exclusively to Republic, Nehwal pointed out that she used to like the 'Rang De Basanti' actor, but the remark he made against her was 'not nice'. Underlining that he could have expressed himself better with better words, she said "But I guess it’s Twitter and you get noticed with 'such words and comments.'

The actor is also facing the heat from National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma, who took serious note of the offence and wrote to Maharashtra DGP, seeking an FIR against the actor. The Commission has sought prompt and strict action against Siddharth for his outrageous remark against Saina Nehwal on social media.

This man needs a lesson or two. @TwitterIndia why this person's account still exists?..taking it up with Concerned police. https://t.co/qZD2NY5n3X — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) January 10, 2022

"The National Commission for Women has come across a post of Indian actor Siddharth using lewd comments on Twitter on the post of Ms. Saina Nehwal. The comment is misogynist and outrageous to the modesty of a woman amounting to disrespect and insult to the dignity of women on social media platforms. Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the Director-General of Police Maharashtra to immediately investigate the matter and register FIR under relevant provisions of the law," a press note by the NCW read.

The Resident Grievance Officer of Twitter India has been asked by the NCW Chairperson to "immediately block" the actor's account and take "appropriate action" against him "for posting offensive remarks" on Nehwal's post. The NCW stated that the Tamil Actor had "outraged Nehwal’s modesty" and "insulted her right to live with dignity".