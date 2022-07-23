Saina Nehwal Condoles Demise Of TV Actor Deepesh Bhan; Pens Emotionally 'you'll Be Missed'

The Indian television industry is currently mourning the sudden demise of 41-year-old actor Deepesh Bhan. Although the reason behind the unfortunate demise is still unclear, several reports have claimed that Deepesh collapsed while playing cricket in his neighborhood, and was declared dead by the doctors after being taken to the hospital. As soon as the development came to light on Saturday, reactions over his death started flowing in on social media.

Saina Nehwal reacts to Deepesh Bhan's sudden demise

Meanwhile, Indian badminton star Saina Nehwal took to her official Twitter handle to mourn the loss of Deepesh and mentioned that he was one of her favorite actors. “One of my fav star of #BhabhijiGharParHain .. u will b missed,” Nehwal said. Deepesh was most popular for his role of Malkhan Singh in popular Indian sitcom ‘Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain’.

Know what Kavita Kaushik said about her F.I.R. co-star Deepesh Bhan

At the same time, Bhan will be also remembered for being part of several popular TV shows like ‘Comedy Ka King Kaun’, ‘Comedy Club’, ‘Bhootwala’, ‘F.I.R’, ‘Champ’ and ‘Sun Yaar Chill Maar’ of Bindass TV.

His F.I.R co-star Kavita Kaushik was one of the first stars to react to the unfortunate development, as she posted a long emotional message for him on Twitter. In her message, Kavita mentioned that Deepesh was a guy who never drank or smoked and took good care of his health.

“In shock, gutted ,pained with the news of Deepesh Bhan passing away at the age of 41 yesterday, a very important cast member in f.i.r , Was a fit guy who never drank/smoked or did anything to harm his health, left behind a wife n one year old child and parents and us all,” Kavita Kaushik said.

Charul Malik reacts to Deepesh Bhan's demise

Deepesh’s Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai co-star Charul Malik also put out a condolence post on Instagram. “RIP Yaara 💔🙏 it's hard to accept you are gone. Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts. Never ever thought I will be posting this for My Yaara. You will be missed Deepesh,” she captioned the post, which consisted of both actors sharing the frame.

