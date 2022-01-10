At the receiving end of actor Siddharth's lewd slur, Badminton player Saina Nehwal on Monday responded saying she was 'not sure what he meant.' Speaking exclusively to Republic, Nehwal pointed out that she used to like the 'Rang De Basanti' actor, but the remark he made against her was 'not nice'.

Underlining that he could have expressed himself better with better words, she said "But I guess it’s Twitter and you get noticed with 'such words and comments.'

Full statement here:-

"Yes, I’m not sure what he meant .. I used to like him as an actor but this was not nice . He can express himself with better words but I guess it’s Twitter and you get noticed with such words and comments . If the security of the PM of India is an issue then I’m not sure what is secure in the country."

Siddharth's 'crass' comment on Saina Nehwal

On January 5, soon after the security breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Punjab, Nehwal took to her official Twitter handle and said, "No nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised. I condemn, in the strongest words possible, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists. #BharatStandsWithModi #PMModi (sic)."

Criticizing Saina's concern for the Prime Minister, Siddharth wrote, "Subtle cock champion of the world... Thank God we have protectors of India Shame on you #Rihanna."

'Cock’ is a slang used for the male sexual organ. By twisting the badminton term ‘shuttlecock’, Siddharth tried to humiliate the star player.

'Cock & Bull is a reference'

After being pulled up for his comment which many on the internet saw as 'sexist, crass, and sexually harassing', Siddharth issued a clarification. The actor, taking to his Twitter handle again said that 'Cock & Bull' was a 'reference' and added," That's the reference. Reading otherwise is unfair and leading!"

"COCK & BULL"



That's the reference. Reading otherwise is unfair and leading!



Nothing disrespectful was intended, said or insinuated. Period. 🙏🏽 — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) January 10, 2022

National Commission for Women seeks action against Siddharth

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW), has taken a serious note of the offence and sought prompt and strict action against Siddharth for his outrageous remark against Saina Nehwal on social media.

"The National Commission for Women has come across a post of Indian actor Siddharth using lewd comments on Twitter on the post of Ms. Saina Nehwal. The comment is misogynist and outrageous to the modesty of a woman amounting to disrespect and insult to the dignity of women on social media platforms. Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the Director-General of Police Maharashtra to immediately investigate the matter and register FIR under relevant provisions of the law," a press note by the NCW read.