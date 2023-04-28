Last Updated:

Satwik-Chirag Script History, India Secures Medal After 52 Years

It took just less than 30 minutes for the duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty to register a  21-11, 21-12 win over the Indonesian duo.

Badminton News
 
| Written By
Anirban Sarkar
Badminton Asia Championships 2023

Image: BAI_Media/Twitter


India's top men's doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty assured a medal after 52 years in the men's doubles category after they got the better of Indonesia's experienced duo Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan in straight games 21-11, 21-12 in the quarterfinals of ongoing Badminton Asia Championships 2023 in Dubai on Friday. In the process, they have also kept India's medal hopes alive.

Interestingly it took just less than 30 minutes for the duo of Satwik and Chirag to register a  21-11, 21-12 win over the Indonesian duo. Where there are reasons for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, things have gone downhill for PV Sindhu in the ongoing Badminton Asia Championships 2023. The two-time Olympic medallist in a very dramatic fashion went down against second seed An Se Young of Korea in the women’s singles quarterfinals. The eighth-seeded Sindhu started the tournament in a dominating fashion with victory by a margin of 21-18, but somehow lost her touch in the next two games and ended up losing by 5-21 9-21 to hand Young a place in the semifinals.

Here's how the Netizens racted to this historic win

Not only just Sindhu, but there was heartbreak for H.S. Prannoy too who crashed out of the men’s singles quarterfinals after conceding his match against Japan's  Kanta Tsuneyama. Prannoy was trailing 11-21, 9-13 when he had to retire due to an injury.

COMMENT