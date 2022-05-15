Thomas Cup Final 2022 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India Vs Indonesia LIVE?

The Indian Men's Badminton Team on Friday scripted history by reaching the final of the Thomas Cup in Bangkok, Thailand. India dominated Denmark 3-2 in the tournament's semi-final to achieve the remarkable feat. India had never made it to the final of the Thomas Cup, having only reached the semi-finals three times in the tournament's history.

India reached the final after HS Prannoy won the decisive fifth set of the semi-final clash against Denmark. Prannoy beat World No. 13 Rasmus Gemke 13-21 21-9 21-12 to help India break the 2-2 tie and win the match 3-2. Thanks to Prannoy's amazing play, India will now face 14-time champions Indonesia in the final of the marquee competition.

Thomas Cup Final: Important info

The Thomas Cup final between India and Indonesia will be played at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand on Sunday, May 15. The match is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. IST.

Thomas Cup Final: Broadcast details

Badminton fans in India can watch the live broadcast of the Thomas Cup final on the Sports18 channel, which also airs other BWF events apart from sports such as football, basketball, and cricket. The pre-match show is expected to begin at 11:00 a.m. IST.

Thomas Cup Final: Live streaming details

The Thomas Cup final between India and Indonesia will be live-streamed on the Voot app. Online audiences in India can watch the final by paying a yearly subscription fee of Rs. 299. The match will also be live-streamed on the official youtube channel of BWF.

India vs Denmark: Semi-final

Coming back to Friday's clash, Lakshya Sen, the bronze medalist at the World Championships, started for India as he locked horns against Viktor Axelsen. Denmark took an early 1-0 lead as the Axelsen overcame Sen 21-13 21-13. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty then came out on top, defeating Astrup and Christiansen of Denmark 21-18 21-23 22-20 to help India level the game up at 1-1. India then took a lead in the game as Kidambi Srikanth beat Andres Antonsen.

Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala and Krishna Prasad Garaga, on the other hand, lost their doubles match to Rasmussen and Frederik Sogaard, allowing Denmark to equal the score. The experienced Prannoy was then left to secure India's victory. Despite suffering an injury to his right ankle early in the match, Prannoy defeated Gemke. Prannoy dropped his first game but came back to win the next two sets.

Image: BAI_Media/Twitter