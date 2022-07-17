Watch: PV Sindhu Beats Wang Zhi Yi To Clinch Maiden Super 500 Title Of 2022 Season

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu on Sunday achieved yet another personal milestone as she won her maiden Singapore Open title. Sindhu beat Chinese badminton player Wang Zhi Yi 21-9, 11-21, 21-15 to lift the women's singles title at the Singapore Open 2022, which was held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium from July 12 to July 17. This is Sindhu's third title this season and her first since winning the Swiss Open in March.

The two-time Olympic medalist for India started the game beautifully as she registered a comprehensive 21-9 win in the first set. Sindhu lost the second set 11-21 before making an amazing comeback to win the third set 21-15. At one point, Sindhu scored 13 consecutive points in the game compared to Zhi Yi's six consecutive points. After Sindhu defeated Zhi Yi in the final, she let out a loud roar to celebrate her victory. Here's the moment when Sindhu scored the winning point to lift her maiden Singapore Open title.

Delighted as our ace badminton player @Pvsindhu1 claims gold by winning first Super 500 Title of 2022 at the Singapore Open. Congratulations to her. The whole nation revels in your victory. Best wishes for future. #SingaporeOpen2022 #PVSindhu pic.twitter.com/4HGYVu6DKT — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) July 17, 2022

Earlier, Sindhu had defeated Japan's Saena Kawakami 21-15, 21-7 in the semi-final of the competition to reach her maiden Singapore Open final. She won her match against Kawakami in just 31 minutes. Her previous best result at Singapore Open was in 2019 when she had reached the semi-final stage of the tournament. Zhi Yi, on the other hand, beat Japan's Aya Ohori to reach the final of the Singapore Open 2022.

Sindhu becomes only 2nd Indian woman to win Singapore Open

The first Indian woman to win the Singapore Open title was Saina Nehwal, who accomplished this feat back in 2010. In the men's division, B Sai Praneeth is the only Indian with a Singapore Open victory. He accomplished the feat in 2017. Sindhu has become the second Indian woman and third Indian overall to win the Singapore Open, which has been held annually since 1929.

Earlier this year, Sindhu won the Syed Modi International, which was held in Lucknow, India. She won the title after defeating compatriot Malvika Bansod. Sindhu won her second Olympic medal last year at Tokyo 2020, where she bagged bronze in the women's singles category.

Image: Twitter/@BAI_Media