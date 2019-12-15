BWF World Tour Finals: Japan's Kento Momota Clinches 11th Title Of The Year

Japanese shuttler Kento Momota won his 11th title of 2019 after beating Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia in the finals of BWF World Tour Finals. Kento Momota fought back from a game down to beat the World No 8 Indonesian by 17-21, 21-17, 21-14 in the 87th minute of the game. Kento was 12-5 down in the deciding third set but bounced back to defeat the 23-year-old Indonesian.

While the World Number 1 had lifted 11 titles in 2019, his opponent Ginting had tasted defeat in all five of his finals this year. Kento is enjoying a great season this year with World championships, Asian championships, and prestigious All England under his belt before winning the BWF World Tour Finals

Read: Saina Nehwal Pulls Out Of Premier Badminton League Owing To Injuries

BWF World Tour Finals

PV Sindhu was the only shuttler from India who featured in the tournament, but the Olympic silver medalist could not make her mark this year. Sindhu, whose title defence dream was shattered after two successive loss, finished the tournament on a good note after she beat China's He Bingjiao to finish third in her group.

Read: Badminton Icon P V Sindhu In Kerala's Centuries-old Ritual Art

China's Chen Yufei won the women's singles after beating Tai Tzu-Ying of Taiwan by 12-21, 21-12, 21-17. Chen eased into finals after beating Japan's Akane Yamaguchi 21-18, 21-9. Chinese star Chen Quingchen and Jia Yifan beat Japan's Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara to clinch the title of women's doubles by 21-14, 21-10. While for the mixed doubles, four Chinese players fought against each other for the crown. Ultimately it was Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong who won the title by 21-14, 21-14.

Read: Saina Nehwal: How Did The Haryanvi Girl Become A Top Badminton Player?

The second edition of the BWF World Tour Finals was held in China's Guangzhou region this year from 11 to 15 December. The inaugural season of the tournament was won by Shi Yuqi of China and PV Sindhu of India in men's singles and women's singles respectively.

Read: Lakshya Sen: All About India's New 18-year-old Badminton Sensation

