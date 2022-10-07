4-time NBA Champion LeBron James Opens Up On Post-retirement Plans: 'I Want To Own...'

After playing in a pre-season game against the Phoenix Suns, four-time National Basketball Association (NBA) champion LeBron James has opened up on his post-retirement plans. Alongside Michael Jordan, James is one of the most successful players in the NBA as he is not only a four-time finals MVP, but he has also been a part of the all-star team for a staggering 18 consecutive seasons from 2005 to 2022.

LeBron James keen on owning NBA team in LA

LeBron James, who signed a blockbuster two-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this year, has made his intentions clear of wanting to own a team in the same city. The 37-year-old, who won the title with the LA Lakers in 2020, is a fan favourite in the city and most would like to see the two-time Olympic gold medallist own a team in Los Angeles.

While speaking to reporters after a pre-season clash against the Phoenix Suns, James directly addressed NBA commissioner Adam Silver and said, "It's the best fanbase in the world, and I would love to bring a team here at some point. He (Adam Silver) probably sees every single interview and transcript that comes through from NBA players, so I want the team here, Adam. Thank you."

However, James may need to wait to own a team in Los Angeles, as Silver had said in a press conference earlier this year that the NBA is not looking to expand at the moment. The commissioner's remarks came after there were reports stating that the competition is looking to expand in cities such as Los Angeles and Seattle.

While speaking at a press conference ahead of the first game of the NBA finals earlier this year, Silver replied "That talk is not true," when asked if the competition was going to expand. He added, "At least maybe there are people talking who are not at the league office about us potentially expanding after the 2024 season. We are not discussing that at this time. As I said before, at some point, this league invariably will expand, but it’s not at this moment that we are discussing it."