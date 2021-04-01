Andre Drummond Injury Update: Lakers Debut Turns Sour For Superstar With Toe Injury

Los Angeles Lakers' injury crisis has deepened further after new signing Andre Drummond was ejected with a toe injury on Wednesday night (Thursday IST). The 27-year-old, who was making his debut for the Lakers, exited the game after three quarters and could be seen significantly limping, making it to the Bucks vs Lakers highlights. The defending champions eventually fell to a 97-112 defeat against Milwaukee Bucks at the Staples Center on the Andre Drummond debut for the Lakers. Here's a look at the Andre Drummond injury update:

Andre Drummond injury update: Andre Drummond debut marred by toe injury, Lakers' roster crisis deepens

Andre Drummond had a disappointing debut for the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday before being taken off with a toe injury. The 27-year-old, despite his standing as arguably the NBA's best rebounder, pulled in only a single board as he struggled to shake off the rust of more than a month off and ended with four points on 2-of-6 shooting. During his 14-minute debut, the Lakers were outscored by eight, in what will be far from an ideal debut.

Post-game, Drummond alleged that Brook Lopez stepped on his foot which caused the injury, which saw him exit the game in the third quarter following a brief stint. Los Angeles Lakers reporter Mike Trudell later reported the 27-year-old would miss the rest of the game with a right big toe contusion, with X-rays returning negative. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told reporters after the game that Drummond felt enough discomfort in the toe at half-time that he nearly didn't play in the third quarter. The former Cavaliers star will reportedly have his toe reevaluated Thursday. He'll continue to be considered as day-to-day as he continues his recovery.

The Andre Drummond contract was signed with the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday immediately after reaching a buyout agreement with the Cleveland Cavaliers was reached. The 27-year-old was among the top names on the NBA buyout market, and was quickly named the defending champions' new starting center due to inconsistent production from their big man duo of Montrezl Harrell and Marc Gasol. Gasol and Harrell had split their center minutes this season with the former only coming on in the fourth quarter. Vogel will hope that Drummond can shake off the knock and make a return for the game against Sacramento Kings, as the Lakers look to old onto to their playoff spot after injuries to star duo LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Bucks vs Lakers highlights: Giannis, Holiday make it rain as Milwaukee push for East top seed

While the Lakers are struggling for form and fitness, the Milwaukee Bucks brought in their A-game and clinched a crucial win at the Staples Center on Thursday. Reigning two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo chipped with a double-double, while Jrue Holiday scored a game-high 28 points as Bucks clinched a 112-97 win. None of the Lakers' players could notch up more than harrell's 19 points, as they slipped to fourth in the Western Conference standings, and boast of only a 0.5 game advatge over the Denver Nugets. Meanwhile, the Bucks continue to put pressure on the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets, as a three-way battle for the Eastern Conference top seed continues.

(Image Courtesy: Lakers Twitter)