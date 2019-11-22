The Debate
Giannis Antetokounmpo Earns Milestone, Passes Abdul-Jabbar On Bucks' All-time Assist List

Basketball News

NBA news: Reigning NBA MVP and Milwaukee Bucks' power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo crosses NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the Bucks' all-time assists list.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a triple-double against Portland Trail Blazers' on Thursday night and crossed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (2,008) on the all-time assist list for the seventh position. Antetokounmpo started the Bucks vs Trail Blazers game with only 4 assists less of the record. Antentokounmpo finished the game with 24 points, 19 rebounds and career-high 15 assists. He is also the first Bucks' player to score a triple-double with at least 20 points and 15 rebounds and assists. 

Giannis Antetokounmpo passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in Bucks’ all-time assists list

Abdul-Jabbar played six NBA season in Wisconsin and won a title in 1971. Antetokounmpo was the 15th overall draft pick by the Bucks in 2013. After Antetokounmpo, Oscar Robertson has scored 2156 assists in his career with the Bucks. Paul Pressey is on top with 3272 assists, followed by Sidney Moncrief who has 2689 assists. Brian Winter, Quinn Buckner and Sam Cassell follow with 2479, 2391 and 2269 dimes. Giannis can make top 5 by the end of the season. Currently, the Greek Freak is averaging at 30.5 points, 13.8 rebounds and 6 assists. 

Published:
