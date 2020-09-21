Anthony Davis' Buzzer-beater First In Trailing Lakers Playoff Game Since Kobe In 2006

Anthony Davis' game-winning buzzer-beater lifted the Los Angeles Lakers to a 105-103 Game 2 victory against the Denver Nuggets. The Lakers remain unbeaten in their Black Mamba jerseys, extending their Western Conference Finals series lead to 2-0. Players and fans applauded Davis' shot on social media, who leapt in the air while yelling "Kobe", dedicating the game-winner to the late NBA legend.

Game winner. He said KOBE pic.twitter.com/khGiGDSk3Y — Kobe Bryant Lakers Murals (@kobemurals) September 21, 2020

Anthony Davis points: Anthony Davis buzzer-beater first during Lakers trailing playoff game since Bryant in 2006

Anthony Davis just hit the first game-winning buzzer-beater by a Lakers player when trailing in a playoff game since Kobe Bryant in 2006 pic.twitter.com/IlMqv21LUm — Kirk Goldsberry (@kirkgoldsberry) September 21, 2020

The Lakers win Game 2 of the WCF 105-103 on an Anthony Davis buzzer-beating 3.



That was Davis' 2nd career game-winning buzzer-beater, 1st in his playoff career.



It was the 1st Lakers game-winning buzzer-beater in the playoffs since Metta World Peace in 2010 pic.twitter.com/G2JjLoLH7n — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 21, 2020

According to ESPN's NBA analyst Kirk Goldsberry, Davis' buzzer-beater was the first by a Laker in a trailing playoff game since Kobe Bryant in 2006. Apart from that, his buzzer-beater is also the first by a Lakers player since Metta World Peace in 2010. The Lakers star finished the game with 31 points and 9 rebounds. He posted 22 points in the second half, while also scoring the Lakers' last 10 points in the final quarter.

Davis, like LeBron James and his other Lakers' teammates, has spoken about winning the 17th franchise title for Kobe Bryant, who lost his life in a tragic helicopter crash on January 26. The Lakers have found countless ways to honour the five-time NBA champion after his death, which includes the black and gold Black Mamba jerseys they have been wearing at the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida. With Davis on the roster this season, the Lakers have reached the NBA postseason for the first time in six seasons and could bag another title.

Anthony Davis points: Anthony Davis on the Lakers vs Nuggets Game 2 victory

"We never want to lose in these [Mamba] jerseys" - Anthony Davis pic.twitter.com/lgtqILpESc — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 21, 2020

During a postgame interview, Davis spoke about the Black Mamba jersey they wear and how they don't want to lose while wearing them. "We never want to lose in these jerseys," Davis said. The Lakers first wore the jersey during the playoffs first-round against the Portland Trail Blazers. Davis, along with James, also made a tattoo to honour Bryant.

Lakers vs Nuggets Game 2 highlights: Anthony Davis helps extend Lakers lead to 2-0

Apart from Davis, James finished Game 2 with 26 points and 11 rebounds. Danny Green and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 11 points each. The Nuggets, who were trailing by 16 at one point, made a comeback with Nikola Jokic's back-to-back 11 points with 20 seconds left on the clock. However, Davis' three sealed the Lakers' victory. Jokic scored team-high 30 points and 9 assists for the Lakers, while Jamal Murray recorded 25 points.

Though the Nuggets managed to overcome the Lakers' massive lead, Davis' dominant second half prevented the Nuggets' comeback. James started off the Lakers' game, scoring 20 of his 26 points during the first half. Game 3 is scheduled for Tuesday, 9:00 PM EST (Wednesday, 6:30 AM IST).

(Image credits: AP)