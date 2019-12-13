WATCH | Antoine Griezmann Takes On NBA Legend Steve Nash In An Epic HORSE Basketball Game

Antoine Griezmann is a known NBA aficionado. The Derrick Rose fan recently appeared in a video where he was seen playing ball against NBA legend - Steve Nash. Nash and Griezmann can be seen playing an unconventional form of basketball called 'HORSE'. Watch the Barcelona forward try and beat Steve Nash in the entire video here.
Antoine Griezmann took to the basketball court to play against Phoenix Suns legend, Steve Nash. Nash is a long-time Tottenham Hotspur fan. The Barcelona frontman ultimately lost out to Steve Nash, but displayed some fancy moves with the basketball. Antoine Griezmann is a huge Derrick Rose fan. The former Atletico Madrid player had famously claimed that if he ever left Los Rojiblancos, it would be to play alongside Derrick Rose. Rose was playing for New York Knicks at the time. Both players no longer play for the same clubs anymore though. Antoine Griezmann has moved to Barcelona and Rose has moved to the Detroit Pistons.
