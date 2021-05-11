Atlanta Dream's All-Black, All-female Broadcast Team Move Lauded by Basketball Fans

The Atlanta Dream will have a historic group calling their games this season. On Monday, the Eastern Conference giants announced their broadcast crew for the 2021 WNBA season, which will be the franchise's first all-Black and all-female broadcast team. LaChina Robinson and Tabitha Turner will work as colour analysts, with Angel Gray and Autumn Johnson filling out the group.

Earlier on Monday, the Atlanta Dream announced that LaChina Robinson, Tabitha Turner, Angel Gray and Autumn Johnson will comprise the team's all-black, all-female broadcast team for home games during the 2021 season. In a statement, Dream co-owner and vice president Renee Montgomery said that the team was excited to announce their new all-Black, all-female broadcast team.

She said, "As the Atlanta Dream experiences new beginnings we are extremely excited to announce our new broadcast team for the 2021 season. This broadcast team of all women is another positive step in our goal of providing empowerment to the diverse Atlanta community. It’s exciting knowing that moments such as these will create momentum, and we plan to keep that same level of energy moving forward.” The WNBA season begins on Friday with four games, including the Dream hosting the Connecticut Sun.

Who is part of the Atlanta Dream roster commentary team?

Robinson returns to the Dream for her 12th season after serving as the primary colour analyst for the franchise’s first 11 seasons. Meanwhile, Turner started as a four-year letter winner with Georgia Tech women’s basketball before beginning her career as an analyst and reporter in Atlanta. The 2021 season will be the third for Gray, who previously served as a sideline reporter and commentator, while Johnson is currently a host and sideline reporter for the NBA 2K League and the women’s college basketball digital beat reporter for NCAA Digital.

Atlanta Dream basketball fans laud all-Black, all-female broadcast group

Fans on social media also lauded the team for their statement. One wrote, "Wow, making history in the WNBA. This will be remembered for a very long time. " Another added, "Simply amazing. So proud of these women and the team as a whole."

This is absolutely awesome! I'm so happy to hear this news! Go Dream! — Cathy Turner (@CathyTurner21) May 10, 2021

Ok the fact that two of these women are good friends is just part of why I’m screaming! This is major! So proud of these women and the city that’s making history. Let’s go ladies — Elle Duncan (@elleduncanESPN) May 10, 2021

Who is the Atlanta Dream owner?

In February, the Atlanta Dream franchise was sold to a group led by Larry Gottesdiener after WNBA players and the public called for co-owner Sen. Kelly Loeffler to sell the franchise. The WNBA announced that it and the NBA board of governors unanimously approved the sale of the Atlanta Dream to Gottesdiener, chairman of real estate firm Northland. The sale of the Dream had been anticipated for some time as several of the team's African-American players had publicly criticised Loeffler for her attacks on the Black Lives Matter movement.

