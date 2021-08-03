Australia Vs Argentina Basketball Live Streaming: How To Watch AUS Vs ARG Olympics QF LIVE

Australia will next lock horns with Argentina on Tuesday in the quarter-finals of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 men's basketball event. So far, Slovenia and the United States have already progressed to the semi-finals after winning their quarter-final matches earlier in the day. Ahead of Australia's basketball quarter-final match, here are the details of how to watch Australia vs Argentina live in India?

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Australia vs Argentina timing in India for live stream

Date: 3 August 2021

Time: 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Saitama Super Arena, Saitama

Australia vs Argentina basketball quarter-final preview

Australia heads onto the quarter-finals, on the back of terrific form after winning all their group stage games. The Australians have shown excellent defensive solidity as they ranked second for steals per contest and third for rebounds. On the other hand, Argentina have had a difficult run prior to the quarter-finals, as they lost their opening two games against Slovenia and Spain. However, an excellent 97-77 win against hosts Japan successfully helped them qualify as one of the third-best teams. The last memorable match between the two sides was played at the 2010 World Cup when Argentina beat Australia in the dying seconds, thanks to Luis Scola's free throws.

Australia vs Argentina predicted line-ups:

Australia: Point Guard: Patty Mills, Shooting Guard: Matthew Dellavedova, Small Forward: Joe Ingles, Power Forward: Nick Kay, Center: Jock Landale.

Argentina: Point Guard: Facundo Campazzo, Shooting Guard: Nicolas Laprovittola, Small Forward: Nicolas Brassino, Power Forward: Luis Scola, Center: Marcos Delia.

How to watch AUS vs ARG Olympics basketball quarter-final live in India?

For fans wondering how to watch AUS vs ARG Olympics basketball quarter-final live in India, they can tune into the Sony Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in India. The matches will broadcast live in multiple languages across various channels of the Sony network. Meanwhile, fans wondering how to watch the Australia vs Argentina live streaming can do so on the SonyLIV app. Additionally, fans can also track the live updates of the basketball quarter-final event on the official social media handles of the Tokyo Olympics 2020.