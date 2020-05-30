Ayesha Curry Rips Donald Trump Over Tweets Calling George Floyd Protesters 'THUGS'

George Floyd's murder has resulted in people protesting in Minnesota despite quarantine measures imposed due to COVID-19. Some of the protests were violent, which caused US President Donald Trump to comment on the protesters, referring to them as 'thugs' who are promoting violence. The protesters are gathering to seek justice for Geroge Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man, who was murdered by a police officer named Derek Chauvin after he pressed his knee on Floyd's neck while ignoring his cries for help as he was unable to breathe. Chauvin and other officers involved in the incident have since then been fired, with Chauvin being charged for murder.

Donald Trump and his 'thugs' comment

....These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

Ayesha Curry was one of many people who called out Trump for his tweet, calling him 'disgusting' and said she would pray for Tump though she did not want to. She also took to social media to support the protesters and their actions. Trump's tweet was also flagged by Twitter, saying it violated their rule about glorifying violence. The tweet can only be viewed, but no user will be able to like or reply to it.

Ayesha Curry calls out Donald Trump

What in the actual hell? — Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) May 29, 2020

You’re disgusting. Praying for you, even though I don’t want to. — Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) May 29, 2020

We have placed a public interest notice on this Tweet from @realdonaldtrump. https://t.co/6RHX56G2zt — Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) May 29, 2020

Ayesha Curry's husband and Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry also spoke on the situation, stating that the reality that Floyd was murdered and had a family cannot be ignored. LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Magic Johnson and Steve Kerr are few other NBA stars who commented on the situation. Retired NBA player Stephen Jackson, who called Floyd his brother, has been constantly protecting for him and was also present at a rally held for Floyd in Minnesota along with Minnesota Timberwolves stars Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Okogie.

Protests to ask for justice began on Wednesday and the situation escalated after they reached the Third Precinct and several other buildings. On Thursday night (EST), Minnesota Governor Tim Walz activated 500 National Guard soldiers as the protests continued. Chauvin was recently charged for third-degree murder and manslaughter and Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman stated that this was the fastest they have ever charged a police officer.

Chauvin had 18 previous complaints to his name, while one of the other officers, Tou Thao had six. After Chavin was arrested and charged, protesters continued to protest as they want the other three officers charged as well.

