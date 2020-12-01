Barack Obama Still Chooses Michael Jordan As NBA G.O.A.T, Says LeBron Is On His Way There

Barack Obama joins the long list of celebrities who have weighed in on the LeBron James vs Michael Jordan debate. Something which has been discussed for years, the debate has gained traction this year – after The Last Dance and Los Angeles Lakers 2020 title win. While most seemed to be leaning towards the Chicago Bulls legend as the GOAT, James' recent win has made many reconsider. Obama – a former Chicago resident – chooses to stick with MJ.

Also read | LeBron chosen as NBA GOAT over Jordan by 29 US states after 2020 title win: LeBron James vs Michael Jordan

Barack Obama weighs in on the never-ending LeBron James-Michael Jordan debate

Though Obama considers Jordan the G.O.A.T for now, he believes James could eventually reach that mark. During an interview with Complex, the former president refers to James as a "freak" admitting that the way James is currently playing, he could ultimately end his career as the greatest player the game has ever seen.

"LeBron is making strides in the 'G.O.A.T' debate," Obama said, after being asked why James was still not the greatest of all time for him. He added that the four-time NBA champion is still playing, and one does not know how many more rings he will bag. However, James is "indisputably" one of the best players for Obama.

"If at 40, [James] is still an All-Star and competing in this way, you have to factor that in," Obama explained. "I'm not the final arbiter on all of this."

Obama, like many others, focused on the number of titles James has won. Previously, players like Magic Johnson has spoken about James winning fewer titles, and how that could be what separates James from the rest. The recent victory with the Lakers altered some people's point of view, praising James' ability to bring a team together and win championships.

Also read | LeBron James vs Michael Jordan: Isiah Thomas questions MJ, chooses LeBron James in NBA GOAT debate

For his part, Obama admitted that his staying in Chicago does affect his decision. During his appearance on MJ's The Last Dance, Obama had been introduced as a Chicago resident. He spoke about supporting the team, and not being able to afford to buy a ticket.

Also read | LeBron James NBA's GOAT, not Michael Jordan: Allen Iverson makes controversial claim about NBA GOAT debate

James, after the 2020 NBA Finals, has spoken about wanting that respect. Even after the 2016 Finals, where James won the Cleveland Cavaliers their first NBA titles, people preferred James over Jordan. However, many believe the era Jordan played in was tougher, so his ability to win is commendable. Additionally, some think it is a little more difficult to win championships now, especially back-to-back titles.

Also read | Barack Obama reveals he could not afford to watch Michael Jordan and the Bulls in the 80s

(Image credits: AP, NBA Twitter)