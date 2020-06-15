BBG Vs RAV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Basketball Bundesliga Live

The German Basketball Bundesliga League game on Monday will see Brose Bamberg (BBG) and SC Rasta Vechta (RAV) go up against each other. The Basketball Bundesliga game will be played at Sendling-Westpark in Munich. The highly-anticipated fixture is scheduled to be played on Monday, June 15 and will start at 8 pm IST. Brose Bamberg are fifth in Group B in the German Basketball League while SC Rasta Vechta are bottom in the same group. SC Rasta Vechta are yet to register a win this season and will be hoping to do so in the game against Baskets Oldenburg on the weekend. Here is the BBG vs RAV Dream11 team, BBG vs RAV Dream11 prediction and BBG vs RAV Dream11 top picks.

BBG vs RAV Dream11 prediction and match schedule

BBG vs RAV Dream11 prediction

BBG vs RAV Dream11 prediction - Brose Bamberg squad

Darion Atkins, Michael Carrera, Jordan Crawford, Aleix Font, Elias Harris, Paris Lee, Assem Marei, Tre Mclean, Retin Obasohan, Louis Olinde, Moritz Plescher, Christian Sengfelder, Mateo Seric, Maurice Stuckey, Bryce Taylor, Kameron Taylor and Nelson Weidemann, Daniel Keppeler.

BBG vs RAV Dream11 prediction - SC Rasta Vechta squad

Jaroslaw Zyskowski, Ishmail Wainright, Robin Christen, Jarelle Reischel, Philipp Herkenhoff, Luc van Slooten, Josh Young, Michael Kessens, Tim Insinger, Matic Rebec, Trevis Simpson, Max DiLeo, Jordan Davis, Cameron Jackson, Jonas Wohlfarth-Bottermann, Zabian Dowdell, Sergi Garcia, Kamari Murphy, Justin Raffington, Matic Rebec and Steve Vasturia.

BBG vs RAV Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date - Monday, June 15, 2020

Kickoff time - 8 PM IST

Venue - Sendling-Westpark, Munich

BBG vs RAV Dream11 prediction: BBG vs RAV Dream11 team

Here are the BBG vs RAV Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch maximum points based on past results:

Point-guards: P Lee (SP), M Heckel

Shooting-guards: K Taylor

Small-forwards: T Simpson

Power-forwards: C Sengfelder, L van Slooten

Center: A Marei, P Herkenhoff

BBG vs RAV Dream11 prediction

Brose Bamberg will start as favourites against SC Rasta Vechta in the Basketball Bundesliga on Monday.

Note: Please keep in mind that these BBG vs RAV Dream11 top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. BBG vs RAV Dream11 prediction and BBG vs RAV Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image Courtesy: Bramberg Instagram