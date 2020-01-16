Ben Simmons And Kendall Jenner Re-ignite Their Relationship?

76ers' Ben Simmons put up a strong showing in the recent win against Brooklyn Nets. The NBA star is a work in progress but has shown signs of promise in recent games. The Philadelphia 76ers star is rumoured to be back with on-and-off flame Kendall Jenner after the duo were pictured partying together on New Year's eve in Philadelphia.

Ben Simmons stars as 76ers down Brooklyn Nets

Ben Simmons and Kendall Jenner are rumoured to be back together

23-year-old Ben Simmons first got together with the Keeping up with the Kardashians star in 2018. The duo have been pictured together in public on multiple occasions but have always had an on-and-off relationship. Simmons was pictured on NYE alongside Kendall Jenner and a group of friends at a private party, according to TMZ.

Kendall Jenner was pictured making out with Anwar Hadid in September 2018. It started rumours about her and Simmons' rumoured break-up. They were seen together in November at a basketball game. Since then, Kendall Jenner was spotted at multiple 76ers games. She even sat beside Ben's mother Julie Simmons.

Ben Simmons is one of 76ers' top players. However, his long-range shooting continues to be a work in progress. Philly head coach Brett Brown recently admitted that he wants Ben Simmons to shoot more threes. He appears to be at a loss for how to make this happen.

Ben Simmons pulls of this stunning #Shaqtin dunk

