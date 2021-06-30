Ben Simmons Pulls Out Of Tokyo Olympics To Work On Individual Skills During NBA Offseason

Ben Simmons has had one of the most disappointing years of his career, all of his averages were career-low this year, but his defensive abilities helped him get into the All-star team. His failure in the postseason hampered the 76ers' chances against the Hawks as he had a terrible series shooting. After a lot of public and media scrutiny, there were reports about his exit from Philly, but it looks like Ben Simmons is all ready to fight back as he opted out of the Tokyo Olympics to work on his broken jump shot.

Australian Basketball team: Ben Simmons opts out of Tokyo Olympics

🚨 Ben Simmons has informed Basketball Australia that he won't be joining the Boomers at their training camp in the U.S.A, ruling him out of selection for the Tokyo Olympics.



READ:

Head coach Brian Goorjian confirmed that Simmons would be out for the Games after his decision to work on his game this offseason. The Boomers coach said, "I have spoken with Ben and whilst we wanted him to be a part of our team, we understand and support his decision and he has made it clear that this is something he wants to be a part of in the future." The team is currently preparing for the Games in America as they have a few practice games in Las Vegas. The Australian Basketball team is still to win a medal at the Olympics and despite 76ers star Ben Simmons' absence, the Boomers have a strong side with players like Joe Ingles, Andrew Bogut and Patty Millis set to dawn the Golden and Green jersey for Australia in the Olympics.

Australian Basketball roster for Tokyo Olympics

The Australian Boomers are in LA at their training camp and the competition for a spot in the final 12 is fierce. 💚💛💚💛

Aron Baynes, Xavier Cooks, Mitchell Creek, Matthew Dellavedova, Dante Exum, Joshua Giddey, Christopher Goulding, Josh Green, Joe Ingles, Nicholas Kay, Jock Landale, Patty Mills, Brock Motum, Duop Reath, Nathan Sobey, Matisse Thybulle

NBA news: Timberwolves reportedly interested in Ben Simmons

Report: Timberwolves 'badly' want to trade for 76ers star Ben Simmons

After a dismal postseason with the 76ers, there were reports of Ben Simmons' exit from Philly. The 3-time all-star is an elite passer and one of the best defensive players in the league and as soon as those reports began flashing, many teams expressed their interest to avail the services of the player. According to Darren Wolfson from the 5 Eyewitness News, Minnesota Timberwolves would love to avail the services of Ben Simmons. A trio of Karl Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and Ben Simmons could be deadly, with KAT and Edwards both being good shooters, this gives Simmons the chance to attack the basket. However, Rich Paul from Clutch Sports has already met with the 76ers and it is reported that they are ready to work on his shooting woes, and Simmons also met coach Doc Rivers, and the two are going to be working on some aspects of the game during the offseason.

Image Credits: AP